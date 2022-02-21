Labour minister pushes bosses to take on locals
(CNS): Employers will not find it as easy to get work permits approved as they did in the past, Labour Minister Chris Saunders said Thursday, revealing that applications for permits are being increasingly scrutinized. Saying that the PACT Government is committed to a ‘Cayman first’ policy and enforcing this part of the immigration law, the minister urged employers to ensure they properly consider local applicants before applying for a permit because officials will be checking.
He said it was “not going to be as easy and as automatic as people had it before” when it comes to permits.
While people may be concerned about how long it is taking to get work permits approved, they also need to help get Caymanians back to work, especially those who have been receiving the stipend, Saunders said at last week’s press briefing.
He said the government recently met with the Chamber of Commerce to urge them to prioritise local workers. But while employers were focused on getting permits processed, the minister asked the business community to focus on how many applications their human resource departments were processing.
He revealed that WORC has already seen an increase in the number of Caymanians using the online system to report incidences where their applications have been ignored, which was one of the necessary actions to fulfill the government’s ‘Cayman first’ policy.
“There is now an increased… vigilance… with regards to work permits just being automatically renewed,” he said in response to a question from reporter John Flemming. “I know some people are used to it being done in the past but at this point, people have to recognise that there are many Caymanians out of work and… we have to go through a much longer process to make sure the jobs that are being renewed can’t be filled by Caymanians.”
He accepted that this was one of several reasons why some permit applications were taking longer than usual. Complaints have been mounting recently about delays in permit applications, and several employers that CNS has spoken with have implied that their businesses are at risk because of these delays.
This includes those in the construction sector as well as tourism, despite claims by the previous government that this is a leading employer of local people, which justified Cayman’s excessive dependence on development.
But Saunders warned that WORC was making sure that work permit applications were not just rubber-stamped anymore.
“It may not be the usual speed as people would expect but this government ran on getting Caymanians employed; we ran on being people-driven first, and as such, we have to make sure our Caymanians get an opportunity,” he said.
“It is not going to be as easy and as automatic as people had it before, especially when we have thousands of Caymanians looking work,” he said, noting that jobseekers were using the online complaints portal. This has led WORC to investigate employers who claim they have not had any local applications when there is evidence to the contrary.
He said if a work permit renewal is already submitted, then people can continue to work, but officials at WORC would be checking to ensure that a Caymanian is not available for the job in question before they grant renewals as well as new permits.
The work permit application process is also being held up by the failure of employers to submit properly completed applications, Saunders said, which is why the ministry is focused on improving the online system. But as it becomes more sophisticated, there will come a time when employers will not be able to upload an application with missing information, the minister warned.
Saunders said the government did not want to delay or refuse permit applications for the sake of it, and they were well aware that many employers are Caymanians who need people to keep their business afloat. However, he made it clear that the system would be working on behalf of local workers, not against them, as many people have believed in the past.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan spoke about the need for the tourism employers to recruit local people, as he answered questions from Radio Cayman’s April Cummings about the remaining hurdles for that sector following the end of post-arrival daily COVID-19 testing.
Bryan said the government was maintaining a ‘Caymanians first’ approach to the re-employment of people in tourism, too, but he said it was a “touchy” subject because some employers were still not doing enough to ensure they recruit local people, despite the significant number who remained displaced following the closing of the borders in March 2020.
Category: Business, Construction, Jobs, Local News, Tourism
Here we go caymanian, your time to shine .
Full time work in businesses restaurants bars hotels working every day and weekends.
Chances for promotion and extra hours each week possibly?
Cant fail
This sort of policy only benefits the mediocre at the expense of the economy generally.
If you consider Caymanians with Bachelor of Arts and Masters and Law Degrees mediocre.
It is a shame that everyone thinks that the only Caymanians out of work and being discriminated against are those in Tourism..even then they should not be considered mediocre.
The government don’t seem to understand the issue is their education system. More spent per child than any other Western developed territory but way worse schooling than the UK, US etc. Only when they have a generation coming out of school capable of doing the jobs that most expats do can they expect employers to employee more Caymanians. No one wants to pay a work permit fee and it’s not like there are unemployed qualified Caymanian hotel supervisor/management position people, fund accountants, lawyers etc being ignored.
Sir Humphrey, a Trade School and a Hospitality/Hotel training School were set up in the 1980s by the Government of the time. One behind the library and the other at the then Community College. It would seem that they did not last long and one has to wonder why? If started up again it would seem sensible to locate them in or near the UCCI, where facilities already exist and there is plenty of parking. A hospitality school on 1or2 acres of prime prime property on North Church Street is not the best of sites for a place of learning.
https://www.ucci.edu.ky/hospitality-management
Same rhetoric from every new government.
For many years, the private sector has been required to document why they do not hire Caymanians each time a work permit is submitted. The boards do quite a good job of ensuring that Caymanians are employed. The problem is, some Caymanian employees do not show up for work on time or don’t show up at all.
Saunders and the gang already know this. They just need to look like they are doing something.
Only a small part of the problem, imo. The predominant problem is that Caymanian families cannot live on minimum wage as it exists now. 25 years ago, almost all hospitality, dive operations and clerk positions were held by Caymanians. Then, we got the bright idea of keeping the low pay even as the cost of living rose.
Pretty soon, only short-term expats that benefitted by the exchange rate between their native money and ours could survive in these positions. There are, of course exceptions, however most of those are multiple income families.
What we have is an untenable situation where many Caymanian families cannot live on $6.00/hour, and thus some become dependent upon the NAU.
If we are serious about putting all able-bodied Caymanians to work, we’ve got to get them a living wage, and favourable health benefits. That would cause an increase in our already escalating prices. Depending upon how the variables are measured, we are often counted as one of the world’s most expensive places to live: https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/most-expensive-countries-to-live-in
It will hurt our personal finances, but I firmly believe that the minimum wage must be raised along with aggressive policies as Mr. Saunders outlined.
Come on they rather to give the jobs to expact over caymanian and you no what they turn around and laught after the caymanian people.
Every single Caymanian is 100% behind Chris and Kenneth in stopping the work permits. The only exceptions would be:
their helper, their gardener, the person who washes their car, the person who cooks their food, the person who does their laundry, the person who fixes their car, the person they can call on for small jobs like plumbing, electrical, tiling, etc.
You raise an excellent point. We must be willing to pay more for these services which we are unwilling/unable to perform ourselves.
I have Caymanians who do all of those jobs for me and one Jamacian/Caymanian. We have more than enough locals for these positions.
I’m an expat and agree with “Cayman first”. I do find it ironic though the hypocrisy of Caymanians viewing “Cayman first” as completely fine but their view on the USA and “America first” expressed by President Trump as racist. Keep watching fake news CNN!
Trump is the greatest threat to all that is decent. He is a pig!! How anyone could support such a imbecile speaks volumes about that person. Dim witted and blinded by celebrity. Take a selfie and get bent!!
Trump was the greatest of presidents and will be again
Get your tin foil hat back on
At Last a Government that not only talks about Cayman fist but does something about it.
Where??
Oh yeah, right Mr. Saunders! Seems like we’ve heard this before. So, as Finance Minister you’re committing that PACT Government will forfeit the coveted Work Permit revenues to ensure SUITABLE Caymanians will get a fair chance at employment? That’s good but there’s the rub! Let’s see how far your stated intentions go and how well they age! I recall similar intentions by other Governments in the past, with generally little positive results, only amounting to lip service and abandoned in short order because employers simply could not find enough suitable Caymanians.
Meanwhile, your colleague Minister of Education should, by now, be eagerly committing to making more school-age Caymanians SUITABLE for ALL jobs here! “Committing” as in “intending”, not “committed” as in “done”, as should be the case.
She’s had 3 terms in that post now and the meter hasn’t moved an inch…the majority of “graduates” from the public schools system are barely literate and unprepared for the majority of jobs here, white and blue collar! Over the past 40+ years our public education system has been eroded.
So, what’s up Hon. Education Minister? Our descendants future is WAITING!! Start now and we should be fairly “self-sufficient” in the labour market in 40 years!
She is another waste of time. For the past eight years the talk on the town was that “she wasn’t running again” .???
Amen. The powers that be fail on education 150%
Set up a major trade / technical school now and Caymanians will find jobs.
Time to pack up folks, don’t wait until Biden’s global tax rate kicks in.
There’s plenty of open, democratic and fair places in the world which will welcome your money, whilst paying a low amount of corp tax.
Cayman is dying. RIP
Encourage some to go where they think the grass is greener
total cig overkill….if there is any discrimination against a caymanian in the workforce there is a myriad of legal and statutory remedies to the issue.
name one case of an employer who was found guilty of discriminatiing against caymanians?
will wait for answer.
maybe saunders should go to the top local employers and ask them for an honest assement of their experience of hiring locals.
you afraid the truth will hurt?
yawn…i have been listening to this broken record for 20 years.
everyone in cayman who wants to to work has a job…
why would an employer want to got to the trouble/hassles/expense of hiring an expat if there was a suitably qualified local available?
there is no conspiracy.
Yet Quailified Caymanians apply for jobs to be turned down and these jobs given to retirement age expats/paper Caymanians!
Its such bull s..t. Ritz Carlton hires Filipinos as housekeeping dishwashers etc. our prime minister went as far as posing with them…so Chris don’t preach this to us
And so would I hire Filipinos. Hardest working people I’ve ever met bar none.
Because y’all want jobs where you can play on your phone all day and get paid.
I think it’s a good song that has “LOST IT’S LYRICS AND TUNE””A LONG TIME AGO.””ARE WE STILL IN ‘GRAND CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL???!!!’
Very true. I admit that there are too many Unqualified Caymanians but there are also too many non Caymanians who are passed retirement age and still being hired for jobs that qualified Caymanians can fill. I am not naive to think that we do not need expats , we do and will for the foreseeable future but it shouldn’t be so hard for a qualified And willing Caymanians to get get a decent job in their field. Past governments are all guilty of not doing enough as well as some Caymanians who made it to the top of the mountain but did nothing to asssit and inspire their fellow Caymanian. There is more than enough blame to go around. Waiting with bated breath to see what the PACK will deliver?????
However I do believe if an expat has been given Cayman Status, they are Caymanian and should act like they are. If you cannot be Caymanian then please do not apply for Status. Do your seven years and move on. This practice of going home for one year and coming back to the same company to the same position or promotion for another seven should be abolished. If this PACK government has the welfare of Caymanians at the forefront then they should discontinue this farce.
You do the process a disservice when you use terms like “paper Caymanians”. Yes, there were great giveaways years ago, but most Status Holders worked hard and invested in the Cayman Islands and joined communities and earned the privilege of being Caymanian. They are, in the eyes of the law, Caymanian.
Every country in the world, with very few exceptions, has a process by which immigrating people can become citizens. This is the only one I am aware of which has a perception of degrees of citizenship.
We shouldn’t be afraid of people who gain Caymanian citizenship. Most of them become part of us, and should not be blamed for not having the grace to have been born here.
Total BS. WORC nor CIG know anything about what the private sector goes through trying to find Caymanians that work. They believe that private companies want to discriminate instead of saving thousands of dollars per year in work permit fees, long haul holiday absents…etc. Its more expensive for companies to hire work permit holders and it eats up profits. Why in the hell would they think its discrimination? It makes no sense. Lets see how Kenneth’s Caymanian experience tourist spot fairs. I guarantee there will be a Canadian hired within 6 months and for necessity not discrimination.
If employers would rather pay thousands of dollar in fees for hiring someone else instead of hiring you, the problem isn’t the employer..
I beg to differ with the comments of anonymous at 2:36 in some instances. I worked in the private sector for about forty five years. While I had no problems getting good jobs in the sector especially my last job which I retired from seven years ago after thirty three years. However I know that sometimes dishonest practices were done. For example the Caymanian interviewee was being offered less salary than the overseas interviewee. I saw a difference in the pay scale offered than what was on the work permit form. When some employers wanted a particular expat they would lie and had no problems paying the work permit fees. Please do not quote that as a reason why an employer would not do that. Some would offer higher salary as well as pay work permit fees as well as allowance for their children’s school fees and rent. It might not have happened in your company but it was happening in many companies and probably still is. Also please do not think that all expat gave a full day’s work for a full day’s pay. Some Caymanians as well as expats were guilty of that all the time.
Trump was the greatest of presidents and will be again
Finally. Some good news for a change.
About damn time!
And who will be making sure that persons who are on work permits for other types of jobs than when they are working on construction sites? This is a huge problem now but there seems to be no one checking. Also why is it that some only get the health insurance when it is time for the work permit application, then once granted they do not keep up the monthly payments? Why are their so many “independent contract laborers” who have work permits but no job? They are just going all over taking jobs from legitimate licensed businesses? Boils down to enforcement but will the politicians and WORC be checking on that?
Same guy that isn’t going to pursue people taking the stipend even though they were in prison or fully employed because it’s not an efficient use of their limited resources. Whereas holding up permit issue even where there is no evidence of any Caymanians applying or objecting is? Because it’s all about the votes, not the effectiveness of the system.
Incidentally, Saunders position on the wrongfully paid stipends raises some interesting questions. Like did the applicants actually commit an offence anyway, given there was no obligation on them to demonstrate current employment status? But if he is right and it is an offence, what on earth does he have to say about whether or not it should be prosecuted – it would be a criminal matter. What next – RCIPS is not going to investigate burglary because it’s unlikely to recover funds?
What he meant to say but didn’t have the testicular fortitude to was that they have no mechanism to prosecute them, give the ineptitude of the Civil Service and successive governments.
note what he did not say. How many people were involved? How were they on the list after the survey last July and August by Kenneth? Is there any truth that the folks who did not qualify were Kenneth’s people from GTC? I find Chris’ regular statements that come with no details or specifics rather annoying. He is paid very well and if making accusations he should give specifics.
With alll due respect Mr. Minister the Friday Compass and Times had centre page ads from WORC showing over 850 jobs of all types, skills and education levels from over 170 companies. Enough of the tired “there are no jobs for Caymanians”. Just have to apply, show up and work and the jobs are plentiful.
Pandering politicians aren’t solving the problem. You are only making it worse. And killing small business along the way. As Finance Minister you of all people should understand this and what the potential negative consequences to the country are if companies start offshoring jobs due to work permit politics.
This is what we’ve been asking for! But like everything else about this government, I’ll believe it when I see it. And as for us Caymanians, we need to prove that we are capable of having these jobs! No more taking a job then leaving it a week after because of a minor inconvenience; let’s all do our part!
Once bitten, twice shy.
Why take the risk with an uneducated, lazy local when you can hire an experienced worker committed to your business having moved half way across the world?
But we have a new way to bypass this now. Send the expat home and pay his salary into a Cayman bank and call him or her a remote worker. Companies should be required to report this also, especially when there are Caymanians here that can do the job.
Why? The solution is to evolve not try and prevent efficiencies and innovation.
Welcome to the global economy. Government should embrace a vibrant local economy hiring the brightest talent money can buy. Then say thank you, as some of those smarts may just wash off on the under-educated flow of “talent” that is coming through the Cayman system. People need to remember, this is a village, villages don’t produce fleets of brain surgeons and corporate lawyer – especially when you have JoCC at the helm of the education system.
It’s a global economy now, wake up and get with it or die.
This sounds like a broken record. Train locals and they will take locals.
Depends on what you are training them for, like lowering their expectations of a decent wage.
The problem is that Cayman has learned to live, and thrive, off cheap labour.
First it started when jobs were plentiful for high school graduates with little or no qualifications that would enable them to go on to higher education. However, it was sufficient to earn a decent starting salary at the many legal and accounting firms. They also rose up the ladder with good work and study which brought higher salaries. When children came along it was easier to hire a Jamaican or Honduran nannie to look after the children instead of one of the parents having to do it.
During this same time period there was a construction boom and we brought in labourers from the same two locations because they were also willing to work for less money.
Then the tourism took off and we need waitresses, bartenders, divemasters, and boat hands. We brought them from USA, Canada, and Europe because they were willing to work for tips.
I made more money in construction during my summer holidays in high school 40 years ago that what the average construction labourer makes today.
The biggest demand for labour falls into two main brackets in Cayman.
1. High-end, high-pay, highly-educated, highly-experienced, and
2. Low-end, low-pay, no experience required.
All of the hotels will say they want Caymanians, but the majority of businesses are looking for permits for people willing to work for very low pay. The businesses hiring the high-end employees don’t have a problem getting work permits.
Many Caymanians, and you can include all politicians in this category, have small businesses that depend on low-pay employees so they will ensure that well will never run dry.
As they say talk is cheap ! He always had so much to say now I hope he puts his money where his mouth is instead of putting his foot in his mouth.