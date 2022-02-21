Labour minister pushes bosses to take on locals

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Employers will not find it as easy to get work permits approved as they did in the past, Labour Minister Chris Saunders said Thursday, revealing that applications for permits are being increasingly scrutinized. Saying that the PACT Government is committed to a ‘Cayman first’ policy and enforcing this part of the immigration law, the minister urged employers to ensure they properly consider local applicants before applying for a permit because officials will be checking.

He said it was “not going to be as easy and as automatic as people had it before” when it comes to permits.

While people may be concerned about how long it is taking to get work permits approved, they also need to help get Caymanians back to work, especially those who have been receiving the stipend, Saunders said at last week’s press briefing.

He said the government recently met with the Chamber of Commerce to urge them to prioritise local workers. But while employers were focused on getting permits processed, the minister asked the business community to focus on how many applications their human resource departments were processing.

He revealed that WORC has already seen an increase in the number of Caymanians using the online system to report incidences where their applications have been ignored, which was one of the necessary actions to fulfill the government’s ‘Cayman first’ policy.

“There is now an increased… vigilance… with regards to work permits just being automatically renewed,” he said in response to a question from reporter John Flemming. “I know some people are used to it being done in the past but at this point, people have to recognise that there are many Caymanians out of work and… we have to go through a much longer process to make sure the jobs that are being renewed can’t be filled by Caymanians.”

He accepted that this was one of several reasons why some permit applications were taking longer than usual. Complaints have been mounting recently about delays in permit applications, and several employers that CNS has spoken with have implied that their businesses are at risk because of these delays.

This includes those in the construction sector as well as tourism, despite claims by the previous government that this is a leading employer of local people, which justified Cayman’s excessive dependence on development.

But Saunders warned that WORC was making sure that work permit applications were not just rubber-stamped anymore.

“It may not be the usual speed as people would expect but this government ran on getting Caymanians employed; we ran on being people-driven first, and as such, we have to make sure our Caymanians get an opportunity,” he said.

“It is not going to be as easy and as automatic as people had it before, especially when we have thousands of Caymanians looking work,” he said, noting that jobseekers were using the online complaints portal. This has led WORC to investigate employers who claim they have not had any local applications when there is evidence to the contrary.

He said if a work permit renewal is already submitted, then people can continue to work, but officials at WORC would be checking to ensure that a Caymanian is not available for the job in question before they grant renewals as well as new permits.

The work permit application process is also being held up by the failure of employers to submit properly completed applications, Saunders said, which is why the ministry is focused on improving the online system. But as it becomes more sophisticated, there will come a time when employers will not be able to upload an application with missing information, the minister warned.

Saunders said the government did not want to delay or refuse permit applications for the sake of it, and they were well aware that many employers are Caymanians who need people to keep their business afloat. However, he made it clear that the system would be working on behalf of local workers, not against them, as many people have believed in the past.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan spoke about the need for the tourism employers to recruit local people, as he answered questions from Radio Cayman’s April Cummings about the remaining hurdles for that sector following the end of post-arrival daily COVID-19 testing.

Bryan said the government was maintaining a ‘Caymanians first’ approach to the re-employment of people in tourism, too, but he said it was a “touchy” subject because some employers were still not doing enough to ensure they recruit local people, despite the significant number who remained displaced following the closing of the borders in March 2020.