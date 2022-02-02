Killer brothers appeal to come home from UK jail

Justin Ramoon (far left) and Osbourne Douglas escorted by prison officers in 2016 as the court visits the scene of Jason Powery’s murder

(CNS): Osbourne Douglas and Justin Ramoon, who are both in British jails serving life sentences for the 2015 gang murder of Jason Powery, have filed a legal appeal to serve their time back here in the Cayman Islands. The case was heard by the appeal court in a special sitting last month when the two men, who are brothers, argued that the reasons for their transfer to the UK prison system have never been properly scrutinized by a court as the information has been kept secret. Douglas and Ramoon were sent to the UK as the local authorities claimed the men were planning a jailbreak from HMP Northward.

After their conviction and subsequent sentencing, the brothers began serving their life terms in the maximum-security wing at the prison.

But in June 2017 Douglas, the older of the two brothers, was transferred to Belmarsh Prison, a maximum-security facility on the outskirts of London. One week later Ramoon was also transferred to the same prison.

CNS understands that since then the brothers have been sent to separate facilities in different parts of the UK. However, both have spent the last five years trying to return to their native Cayman Islands, where they have strong family ties.

Lawyers representing the brothers have argued that moving them to the UK was a breach of their human rights, not only because it prevents them from staying in touch with their families but because the information that led to the transfer has never been presented to them.

But the crown has consistently claimed that national security concerns override any requirement for the brothers to see the evidence of their alleged planned escape. As a result they have not had the chance to refute the allegations.

With no laws in the Cayman Islands to facilitate a closed-door trial or appeal for the brothers’ case to be aired in full, the credibility of the evidence suggesting they were planning a prison bust has never been challenged.

The crown has nevertheless argued that the evidence is solid and has been reviewed and approved by the UK authorities, including the foreign secretary and the Cayman Islands governor, the police commissioner and the prison director.

The case was adjourned last week to give the Court of Appeal time to consider its verdict and the possibility of arranging a special sitting, where under the Bill of Rights, the judges could get to see the material supporting the transfer.

A Closed Material Procedure would allow the appeal court to address the validity of the sensitive information, though the brothers and their attorneys would still be excluded from seeing the evidence.