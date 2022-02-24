Isolation numbers tumble with decline in COVID cases

(CNS): Public Health officials estimate that, as of Tuesday evening, there are now just 1,366 people isolating as a result of a positive COVID-19 test, a significant drop from the near 7,000 people that were locked down at one point in January. During the first two days of this week, there were just 127 new cases of the virus reported to the Public Health Department, including five cases on the Sister Islands, and nine patients remained in hospital due to medical issues relating to the virus.

The latest figures were released alongside the latest weekly round-up of statistics, which confirm that the Cayman Islands has passed the peak of infections and has seen a now sustained trend of declining new cases.

While infection rates continue to fall, health officials are concerned about the low number of people taking up the booster, given the decrease in protection from second doses administered last year.

Public Health said that Cayman has seen its fair share of COVID infections over the last few months, with the current total now over 19,500 cases, as of 21 February. But the high vaccination rate has kept the death toll down to just 17 people, the lowest rate in the region’s overseas territories.

Given that the vaccine is the best way to prevent serious illness and further deaths, officials are urging people to get their third shot.

“It is therefore essential that we reach a higher coverage rate in our booster campaign and now also children… to ensure that our mortality rate remains the lowest possible,” officials said in this week’s COVID update report.

While 84% of the population has had at least one shot of a vaccine, only 31% has received the third shot, even as countries around the world begin discussing the possible rollout of a fourth dose if there was a resurgence of the existing variants or a new mutation of SARS-CoV-2 in the coming months.

Vaccinations do not stop transmission. However, they reduce the time period that a person who catches the virus is infectious and, critically, they dramatically reduce the risk of people getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Here in Cayman, the majority of the 226 people who have been hospitalised with COVID have been unvaccinated, only partially vaccinated or suffering from very serious medical problems. Between 3 February and 19 February, 16 people were in the hospital as a result of COVID and almost 70% were not fully vaccinated.