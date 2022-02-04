Imports reached record highs in mid-2021
(CNS): The total value of merchandise imports grew significantly in the second quarter of 2021 to $310.87 million, which means almost CI$100 million worth of more stuff was imported between April and June last year when compared to the same period in 2020. While much of that can be blamed on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused imports to fall significantly in 2020, the number is still notably greater than the same period in 2019, when the economy was enjoying a sustained boom and the value of goods imported was around $275 million.
The increase of some 47% across the board, with almost all categories of imported goods increasing, was reflected in volume as well as value, so inflation alone does not account for the increase across the two years but reflects the country’s insatiable appetite for consumption.
The Economics and Statistics Office said the significant growth in the second quarter of last year reflected an economic rebound from the effects of the pandemic, with petroleum, petroleum-related and non-petroleum goods all increasing significantly.
“There was growth in most major categories of imports, especially machinery and transport equipment such as road vehicles, electrical and industrial machinery and equipment by 75.4 percent,” the ESO stated. “Imports of manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials, such as iron and steel, manufactures of metals and non-metallic mineral manufactures like cement, which grew by 73.8 percent. Food imports grew by 20.4 percent with increased importation of meat and meat preparations, vegetables and fruit, eggs, fish and dairy products. Imports of beverages and tobacco grew by 58.6 percent.”
There was also a higher volume of most major types of fuel, especially motor oil and diesel fuel, in addition to the higher average price of petroleum products imported during this period.
There were huge increases in some categories, such as miscellaneous manufactured goods, which increased by a whopping 141.5%. More modest growth in other categories, such as food, which grew by 20%, reflects a considerable change compared to previous years of growth, and also surpassed the value of 2019 imports.
Meanwhile, increased alcohol consumption was the cause of a more than 58% increase in the ‘Beverages and Tobacco’ category, as tobacco was one of the few categories that actually declined.
See the full report on the ESO Website here.
There was also a hurricane, lest we forget.
Yet my shipment has been stuck at customs since November.
The ESO report looks like something i put together when i was in year 6 in school.
After Hurricane Ivan prices rose significantly and never came back down, but now, with COVID, it’s just ridiculous.
Pension money.
I for one refuse to pay retailers their exorbitant mark up on certain manufactured goods…anything that our household can get online now and ship in we do it. The process takes more time but it’s worth it. A good example is coffee….Duty Free. The tipping point was a product at Kirk’s Home Center…on Amazon 9 USD…KHC 24 KYD. We are willing to pay a fair retail price…but this is absurd. Being in retail , I can say with 100% certainty that a good portion of “Covid Related” mark UPS are bull*&%# Big Retailers in Cayman are just making excuses for a huge money grab. This entire island is so divided on every issue presented by all media sources….not sure why everyone does not come together to sort out common concerns….it’s sad.
Gern there is a simple answer:
No Consumer Protection legislation……instead we have Mafia rule on the cost of living across the board in every facet of life.
Why?
Govt collects fees on it all.
You new here bobo?
Cayman special:
Take USD price – Mark it up (atleast) 100%. Convert to KYD. Et voila
You try maintaining a retail store without paying attention to the cost of goods. You wouldn’t get very far if you didn’t.
Rule of thumb for pricing here seems to be whatever it costs in the US, double it and make it CI dollars… then add markup.
Price fixing is definitely a thing here which is totally unsurprising
It’s as if Cayman retail businesses buy retail overseas and then sell at 300% markup. Then again at some retailers its always been this way.
Prices are higher in Florida for example, but not even close to that of in Cayman.
I buy only 3 types of bottled water: Eternal, Fiji and Icelandic- it is expensive but every week one of it goes “buy one get one free”. In fact you can buy many things from strawberries to eggs and cottage cheese getting second item for free.
Coffee is always under $10 large package.