Imports reached record highs in mid-2021

Grand Cayman cargo port

(CNS): The total value of merchandise imports grew significantly in the second quarter of 2021 to $310.87 million, which means almost CI$100 million worth of more stuff was imported between April and June last year when compared to the same period in 2020. While much of that can be blamed on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused imports to fall significantly in 2020, the number is still notably greater than the same period in 2019, when the economy was enjoying a sustained boom and the value of goods imported was around $275 million.

The increase of some 47% across the board, with almost all categories of imported goods increasing, was reflected in volume as well as value, so inflation alone does not account for the increase across the two years but reflects the country’s insatiable appetite for consumption.

The Economics and Statistics Office said the significant growth in the second quarter of last year reflected an economic rebound from the effects of the pandemic, with petroleum, petroleum-related and non-petroleum goods all increasing significantly.

“There was growth in most major categories of imports, especially machinery and transport equipment such as road vehicles, electrical and industrial machinery and equipment by 75.4 percent,” the ESO stated. “Imports of manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials, such as iron and steel, manufactures of metals and non-metallic mineral manufactures like cement, which grew by 73.8 percent. Food imports grew by 20.4 percent with increased importation of meat and meat preparations, vegetables and fruit, eggs, fish and dairy products. Imports of beverages and tobacco grew by 58.6 percent.”

There was also a higher volume of most major types of fuel, especially motor oil and diesel fuel, in addition to the higher average price of petroleum products imported during this period.

There were huge increases in some categories, such as miscellaneous manufactured goods, which increased by a whopping 141.5%. More modest growth in other categories, such as food, which grew by 20%, reflects a considerable change compared to previous years of growth, and also surpassed the value of 2019 imports.

Meanwhile, increased alcohol consumption was the cause of a more than 58% increase in the ‘Beverages and Tobacco’ category, as tobacco was one of the few categories that actually declined.