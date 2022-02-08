High tourism hopes for return of CAL’s Denver flight

CAL B737-8 (photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways will re-start its nonstop weekly Saturday flights to Denver, Colorado, from Grand Cayman on 26 February, which, along with the return of several more airlines and routes this month, is fuelling high hopes for the tourism sector. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan stressed the importance of getting the national flag carrier to restart this route, which had been popular with dive enthusiasts from Colorado and beyond before COVID-19 threw the sector into a tailspin.

“Tourism is highly dependent on airlift, and the resumption of the Cayman Airways service to Denver, Colorado, is integral to the recovery of our tourism industry,” Bryan said in a release announcing the re-launch of the route. “As we move through Phase 5 of our border reopening plan, the ability to resume established routes like Denver emphasizes the importance of our national airline, and highlights the strategic role it plays in making it easy for tourists to visit the Cayman Islands from key gateways across the USA.”

Also returning this month are JetBlue’s Boston and Fort Lauderdale flights, United’s Chicago, Houston Newark and Washington routes and American Airline’s daily service to Miami.

CAL is already operating regular services to other US gateways, including Tampa, New York and Miami. The non-stop Denver flight, which will run until August, is possible now that the national flag carrier has completed its Boeing 737-8 fleet acquisition.

“Our nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Denver reduces the travel time to Cayman from typically between nine and eleven hours using multiple flights, to less than five hours,” said CAL Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs Paul Tibbetts.

“The longest scheduled commercial flight we’ve ever operated in the airline’s history is on our Denver route, which is a unique benefit Cayman Airways provides the Cayman Islands as a tourism destination, thanks to having the newest jet fleet in the Caribbean. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Cayman from the ‘Mile High City’.”

“The Denver route was particularly popular among the diving community and provided a fast and convenient way for SCUBA enthusiasts to explore the Cayman Islands’ magnificent underwater world,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris. “We look forward to welcoming visitors, especially divers, back to our warm Caribbean waters for an unforgettable vacation experience.”

