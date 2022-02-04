GT man arrested after worksite fight

(CNS): Police have arrested a 54-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of assault GBH following a fight at a worksite on Wednesday. A report was made to 911 at around 8:40am that two men were fighting at the site on Kentsville Drive, off North Sound Road, in George Town. During the fight, the arrested man had allegedly struck the other man on the head with an undisclosed object, seriously injuring him. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

The arrested man has since been bailed as the investigation into what happened continues. Anyone with information regarding what took place is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.