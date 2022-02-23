Governor focused on civil service reform

Governor Martyn Roper addresses the Chamber of Commerce Feb 2022

(CNS): Addressing accountability around the performance of civil servants will be a priority this year for his office, Governor Martyn Roper said during a speech delivered at the Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting on Monday. The governor told the audience of business owners that further progress is needed for the civil service to go from good to excellent.

Improving public service performance was one of several topics that Roper spoke about in the keynote address for the business body’s meeting.

“A programme is needed to drive behavioural and cultural change in areas such as breaking down silos and improving joined-up, cross-government working and more sharing of information,” the governor said. “More is also needed to address accountability around performance of civil servants. This programme, led by the deputy governor, will be a focus of my office over the next year or so and we will see if UK technical support can assist us in one to two areas.”

He added that he looked to both elected representatives and members of the civil service to uphold the highest standards of propriety and always to act in the best interests of Cayman and her people, as he welcomed “the imminent implementation of a parliamentary code of conduct”.

During the address, Roper, who is now in the last full year of his posting to Cayman, said there was “much to do over the next twelve months” and he would continue to nurture the relationship with the UK, which he described as one of the best between all the overseas territories. But like all “strong and enduring relationships”, it needs continued effort, he said.

“My office will do its level best to ensure the UK delivers on the asks that have been put to us. At the same time, I will fully respect Cayman’s domestic autonomy and its elected representatives’ responsibility for running Cayman.”

The governor said he would continue to support good governance and the oversight offices, such as the auditor general, the ombudsman and the various commissions, which are an important check and balance, as well as upholding the independence of the judiciary.

Roper spoke specifically about environmental issues, stating that he strongly supported the vision of the premier and the government of achieving a greater balance between development and the environment, “a message I believe came through loud and clear in the election campaign”.

He said that this was an area where the UK could help, and while Cayman is “rightly proud” of never having received financial budgetary support from Britain, the environment was a targeted area where UK technical assistance can support prosperity and build capacity.

He said that during a recent visit by the new overseas territories minister, Amanda Milling, some requests were made of her for that help, including support for a “sustainable public transport system”.

Without offering details about what that might mean, the governor said this and other ideas were under discussion. He added that the UK Foreign Office is already funding a climate change risk assessment for Cayman, a key piece of technical work to help shape future policy.

Since 2019, Britain has spent over £4.5 million, not including vaccines, in Cayman across a number of areas, which Roper said was “tangible evidence of the strength of the relationship”.

During the Chamber meeting, members voted a new executive council and Shomari Scott took over the reins of president of the organisation. Nelson Dilbert is president-elect and Joanna Lawson is vice president.