Former ‘Tempura’ governor dies at age 72

Stuart Jack

(CNS): Stuart Duncan Macdonald Jack (1949-2022), who served as the governor of the Cayman Islands between 2005 and 2009, has died. According to official statements released by the offices of the governors and the premier, the sad news was passed on to the London Office by Jack’s daughter.

Jack was the first governor to break with several traditions, start an online blog and oversaw the drafting of the 2009 Constitution. He also made the decision to open the infamous Operation Tempura corruption investigation.

In statements about Jack’s death, Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Wayne Panton did not mention the controversial probe into police corruption.

Roper said he was “very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Stuart Jack CVO”.

He added, “Governor Jack said that facilitating the modernised Constitution was the highlight of his four years in the Cayman Islands. In informing us, Mr Jack’s daughter said Mr Jack had developed a deep fondness, for the Cayman Islands and the people of Cayman. On behalf of everyone in the Cayman Islands I send my deepest condolences to Governor Jack’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Meanwhile, Panton noted Jack’s part in modernising the role after breaking with the established tradition of wearing the governor’s ceremonial white uniform and hat, ushering in the modern era for subsequent governors.

“It was during Mr Jack’s final year as governor that the modernised Constitution was approved by the people of the Cayman Islands in the first ever national referendum,” said Panton. “This achievement, of which he was justly proud, was the culmination of years of effort by the elected government and civil society, supported by the Office of the Governor.”

He added, “On behalf of the Government and people of the Cayman Islands, I extend heartfelt sympathies to Mr Jack’s family.”

During his time here Jack clashed with elected officials on many occasions on a number of issues, from the controversial Tempura probe to the government’s management of public finances.

Jack retired from the diplomatic service after he left the Cayman Islands, which was his last posting in a long career with the Foreign Office that began in 1972. He served largely in Russia and Japan and was at one time seconded to the Bank of England in the mid-1980s.