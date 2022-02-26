Fatal road accident in Prospect

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): Just two months into 2022, there has been a third fatality on Cayman’s roads. According to an RCIPS report, a male driver of a black Honda died after the car collided with a fence column on Mangrove Avenue in the Prospect area around 1:30pm Saturday. No other vehicles were involved and police believe he was the only person in the car. The Emergency Medical Services and the Cayman Islands Fire Service extracted the driver from the vehicle, but police said that he showed no signs of life at the scene. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The area of the collision on Mangrove Drive will be closed while the police carry out on-scene investigations, the RCIPS said and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Investigators from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit are asking witnesses to come forward and provide information about how the collision took place. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.