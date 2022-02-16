Ex-minister’s land dispute troubles roll on
(CNS): Mike Adam, the one-time community affairs minister in the last of the UDP administrations, is still embroiled in a land dispute with his neighbour over access rights that no one in authority seems to want to resolve. Once again, stones have been placed across an access road preventing the Adam family from getting to their West Bay home. The family has been embroiled in a dispute for more than four years with their neighbour, Wilson Mendoza, because he does not accept their prescriptive right of access across his land.
While the authorities have said this is a civil case, it has already boiled over into the criminal courts after arguments between the two families became heated. As a result, Adam and his son were prosecuted for common assault and the family is currently under a court order to keep away from Mendoza, who has challenged the legality of Adam’s access.
Since then, Mendoza has continued to use various means, including chains, to block the family’s access, even though Lissa Lane, the road in question, was formally gazetted in 2019 as a public road. This weekend Mendoza again blocked the access, but this time with rock boulders, preventing the Adam family from getting out of their home. But given the current court constraints on them, they are unable to remove the blockage.
Billy Adam, Mike’s brother, contacted the police at the weekend and asked them to observe him removing the stones to avoid any potential future allegations against the family. But he was fobbed off as the police have been reluctant all along to get involved, despite the family’s lawful access rights.
Past meetings with the police commissioner failed to persuade the RCIPS that they do need to become involved because the constant blocking of the road is unlawful, given the access rights. Eventually, an officer did arrive, but the boulders have reappeared as the saga rolls on.
Billy Adam contacted various politicians, including the premier, and other authorities via email this week about the ongoing issue and pointed out the consistent failings by those in power regarding his brother’s problems as well as the failure to uphold access rights more broadly across the Cayman Islands.
Billy Adam pointed out that the right of way being used by his brother has been an access point for over 50 years, and while the police charged his brother for objecting to his home being blocked off, they have failed to bring charges against his neighbour for violating those rights and breaching the Penal Code.
“Some of you use roadways that are actually rights of way to access your homes; you are potentially in the same situation as my brother and his family,” Adam said in his email, urging someone to act and put an end to the nightmare that is taking a serious toll on the family.
“The long-known deficiencies in law to make blocking a registered or prescriptive rights of way a criminal violation are well known to all in Government. Since the 1960s, these problems have been discussed in the Legislative Assembly, now Parliament, but that is it, ‘discussed’, another waste of expensive time. Without resolution of the problems the Caymanian people have been the long-term losers, while the politicians reap the benefits of working for their Developer Masters,” said Billy Adam, who is a long-time community activist.
He told CNS that after years of community work trying to protect access rights, he firmly believes that government will not deal with this long-standing and broad problem because of pressure from wealthy landowners and developers, who want to ensure the land they already own or buy is not “encumbered” with access rights that have to be accommodated.
In the meantime, Billy Adam is hoping that more of Mike’s neighbours in West Bay will continue to help keep the right of way clear and uphold everyone’s lawful access until someone in authority properly upholds the principles of prescriptive rights everywhere, once and for all.
See video footage below:
Category: Local News
CNS – Let me post this comment again but on the main thread. Thanks
The Adams did file a civil lawsuit. Here’s the letter I sent the Adams attorney Waide DaCosta on Monday, January 11, 2021.
As of today, it’s 412 days in non-compliance.
Dear Mr. DaCosta,
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, a statement of claim from Plaintiffs, Michael Thomas Adam and Lissa Ann Adam was served with the writ to the Defendants, Wilson Jonathan Mendoza and Deaven Ann Mendoza.
On November 30, 2020, the Defendants filed an Acknowledgement of Service (AS) with the Civil Registry giving notice of intentions to contest the action along with the defence and counterclaim all within 14 days of service. Thus far, it’s been over 42 days and the Plaintiffs haven’t filed any reply (particularly as the Defendants have raised new allegations of fact) and any answer to the counterclaim.
On December 16, 2020, at 8:40 AM, Cassandra Cole from the Civil Registry department confirmed she had emailed you the stamped and sealed AS, along with the defence and counterclaim for your records on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 3:00 PM. I believe a copy was previously placed in your Court office post box.
As such, the Plaintiffs are not complying with the following procedural requirements.
1. The Plaintiffs have failed to extend subsequent deadlines by agreement between the parties or by way of court order;
2. The Plaintiffs have failed to file a defence to a counterclaim within the allotted time;
3. The Plaintiffs have failed, unreasonably, to take steps to bring the case to trial.
Further, the whole of the Plaintiff’s claim has no prospect of success or, in respect of their claim for damages, the Plaintiffs have no prospect of recovering more than nominal damages.
And Further, the Defendants will not discontinue an action or counterclaim or withdraw a particular claim made by them. If the Plaintiffs apply for the grant to the discontinuance of action, etc., with leave, the Defendants will still bring forth their counterclaim against the Plaintiffs by filing their own Plaint afterwards.
Regards,
Wilson Mendoza
Sounds like Mendoza has some points of his own. Don’t know who is right but there’s like a thousand years of law about these things. It will never be resolved unless a court decides. Everybody stop whining and go to court. Otherwise, I don’t want to hear about it because yoy’re not serious.
go to arbitration…job done in a week.
Peace-Love
Get on with your lives . Have an (Access blocked) street grill session and some beer with Tiki torch lights & make an attempt to be civil respectful neighbors until such time as C.I.G can resolve the access issue to everyone’s satisfaction .Christ , how hard would that be to accomplish ?
You are an antagonizer and taking law into your own hands because the situation you’re in is no longer convenient for you. You said yourself that you knew you had to get access to your property through other land owners when you purchased the land. But, when it comes to people using your land to get to their homes, it’s a huge problem.
The stories you linked say that you have to traverse property owned by at least three other landowners to access your own parcel. In fact, you had received a discount when you purchased the property because of the loss of use of that portion of land.
On a tranquil, peaceful island such as this, was it really necessary to start a war with your neighbors over such a trivial thing as a road that happens to go by your property? Especially since you do THE EXACT same thing to access your own property…
are you saying its not a registered access?
There is both a Registered Vehicular Right of Way AND a Prescriptive Right of Way!
What will happen if emergency vehicles need to get in there ?
Exactly. It is my understanding that Mrs. Adam is not doing well with the current situation and it has taken a toll on her health.
I pray for her and Mr. Adam.
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, “for example, recognises that there are constitutional principles, including parliamentary sovereignty, the rule of law, democracy and upholding international law.
The Supreme Court also recognises that some Acts of Parliament have special constitutional status, and are therefore part of the constitution. These include Magna Carta, which in 1215 required the King to call a “common counsel” (now called Parliament) to represent people, to guarantee fair trials, etc…
The Cayman Islands Constitutional Order 2009 is the highest law of the land. It establishes the system of governance, creates procedures and structure for the government and sets out the government’s powers.
If you and I must follow the law, the government and its agents must follow the Constitution.
The Government cannot take away our property or place restrictions on our use of our property without very good reason. If the Government plans to take our property there must be laws in place for such action. It must also have a procedure to check that a fair balance has been struck between the public interest in acquiring our property and our right to property.
This right is a qualified right.
Typically, public use has been defined as government projects intended to bring a benefit to its citizens, such as widening or laying a public road.
With that being said, who were they proposing to lay the public road for? The 3 petitioners including myself, Crosby Collymore Ebanks, and Mario Alberto Gomez (citizens) primarily the entire owners of the land that is required to lay a new public road refuse to give the Adams access to a portion of our property and have objected to the proposal.
Doesn’t the Government get it? The easement was not meant for continuous use. Who the heck unlawfully attempts to gazette to build a public road (without public interest) bisecting someone’s land? Roads are primarily built along boundaries.
I suppose my neighbor Mike Adam being a former community affairs minister and having three other means of access to two main roads on their 2.50 acres of properties without the need of crossing ours is considered public interest…
I mentioned the Governor in this post because he is the ultimate decision-maker empowered to authorize the taking of land as a public road. This is done on advice from the Roads Authority and as the law states has to be in the public interest. Which in this case there isn’t, as the government is unable to justify its taking by failing to provide an adequate public purpose. This decision was not property taken and was motivated by ulterior motives.
Furthermore, it is unlawful for a public official to make a decision or to act in a way that is incompatible
with the Bill of Rights unless the public official is required or authorised to do so by primary legislation, in which case the legislation shall be declared incompatible with the Bill of Rights and the nature of that incompatibility shall be specified.
And furthermore, there appears to be no right of appeal against their decision. The lack of a right of appeal is in breach of Article 15 of the Bill of Rights. Under this, the government shall not interfere with our peaceful enjoyment of our property and shall not compulsorily take possession of same except in accordance with the law (here the Roads Law) and where there is a provision in the law for securing a right of access to the Grand Court whether direct or on appeal from the decision.
The Roads Law is contrary to the Bill of Rights and we should be granted the right to appeal this decision as a judge has not approved an order to possess our land.
As such, our constitutional rights are being violated on the issue of the failure to grant a right of appeal and we will continue to fight to ensure that the Bill of Rights is not an empty promise.
It seems you had the RIGHT to Object and Appeal within the given time frame when you were notified.
It seems you had the RIGHT to a Hearing and the Magistrate Richards ruled AGAINST you on October 4, 2021 in favour of the Governor and NRA.
It seems you had the RIGHT to Appeal the Magistrate’s ruling, which you have done.
What exactly is your point about NOT having RIGHTS?
You knew the situation when you bought the land and still you bought it, that was your RIGHT. A dumb decision but nevertheless, your RIGHT! 🤣🤣🤣
Why are humans such dickheads? Everyone has a limited time on this planet, and this is how some people choose to spend it.
It’s just a dirt road. Chillax & live in peace brother.
Basically, if that’s the only access route to the dwelling, and it’s been in place for over 20 years, or the lifetime of the structures, then that’s the deal. All that’s left to sort out are registered easements and covenants where Adams covers maintenance costs. If there is an alternate, perhaps longer access route available, and this other route has evolved as the more expedient route out of laziness, then that’s a tresspass matter.
Only access to the dwelling since 1970s. It is a Prescriptive Right of Way AND a Registered Vehicular Right of Way. All on Land Register.
I publicly stated my intentions on December 5, 2021.
Please see below for ease of reference.
Mike Adam, I hope this post finds you. As I will state some facts just so that the public is crystal clear, as I’m not the one having to put on a façade. I’ve accepted your apology just for this incident, but an apology is not going to fix the current issues. What about everything else? Perhaps, what about an apology to those that have been or will possibly continue to be dragged into this mess?
Lands and Survey, Department of Planning, Department of Environment, Abernethy & Associates Ltd, Roland Bodden & Co Ltd, Giglioli & Company, Cayman Water, CUC, Central Planning Authority, Building Control, Department of Environmental Health, RCIPS “police officers” “senior officers” including members of the Commissioner Ranks, Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Waide DaCosta Attorney-at-Law, The courts of the Cayman Islands, The Department of Immigration, Ombudsman Team Members, The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, NRA, some Ministers from the previous Cabinet, Attorney General, The Governor, KSG Attorneys-at-Law, Department of Community Rehabilitation, Cayman Marl Road, Cayman News Service Ltd, Cayman Compass, etc.
I suppose only time will tell…
This was a civil matter, that has instead turned criminal, and it should not have been anyone else’s problem but ours. I didn’t need a platoon to fight a war that you started; all it took is one man. If you dislike someone, dislike them alone. Don’t recruit others to join your cause.
In this news article you stated and I quote, “I hope you understand that I was just trying to protect my family.”
No, we don’t understand. “Accepting responsibility for our actions is a sign of emotional maturity; it demonstrates self-awareness and a belief that we can change and learn to do better. On the other hand, people who don’t think they’ve done anything wrong, have no reason to change.”
As such, even though I’ve accepted your apology, we still don’t trust you. Hence the reason why in my victim impact statement I wrote and I quote, “I can’t put anything past the Adams family.”
With that being said;
Protecting your family from who?
Do I need to show the public the CCTV video of the assault so that their free to draw their own conclusions? Maybe
Was the dead-end 24 ft highway /easement fully obstructed? No.
Was our 8-year-old son (at the time) and I minding our own business? Yes.
Was my wife, our son, and I a threat? No.
Among other things, was I protecting my family from the continued misuse of the easement? Yes.
Do you have various accesses to get onto your residence without the need of bisecting ours directly through the middle? Yes.
Problem solved, go and use your 2.50 acres of land and stop bisecting through ours and all the problems will magically go away. You acknowledge that you’ve done it for a period of 3 months when I blocked the easement a couple of years ago.
Mike, the root of the problem is the easement and as long as you’re bisecting our land through the middle the problems will never go away. For the 27 years that you’ve lived there, you never had any problems because the area had been undeveloped as you didn’t have to bisect anyone’s resident. Now that we’re neighbors the problem is there. Whether it’s us or another family you would’ve had the same problems. It was inevitable, and you had 27 years to prepare as Crosby Collymore Ebanks and Mario Alberto Gomez have advised you numerous times that the vehicular right away was not meant for continuous use. You and your family and guests over the course of the years have been trespassing over their land against their will. Hence the reason why all three of us are suing the government.
Andrel Harris wrote it himself and I quote, “may have finally ended a four-year land-use dispute.”
Unfortunately, it will never end. As such, in an effort to prevent any further land disputes and incidence of violence, the following is suggested:
Pursuant to section 96 of the Registered Land Law, an order that the easement be wholly or partially extinguished or modified on the grounds that:
b. the continuing existing of the easement impedes the reasonable user of the land for public or private purposes without securing any practical benefits to other persons; or
c. the proposed discharge or modification will not injure the person entitled to the benefit of the easement.
We must agree on an alternative route (modification) and find ways to prevent any further incidents and reduce the impact of any future developing works in such a way that any interference with the easement is minimized.
Alternatively, if you do not agree, we will create another route (providing that the diversion remains on our land) and then block or otherwise obstruct the current easement. Once the easement is obstructed, you may divert along the new route to get to your residence.
We’re aware that the offer of or existence of an alternative route does not prevent the interference from being actionable in its own right, although it may affect the remedies available. However, and among other things, the easement has been misused and bisects our parcel directly through the middle. The indisputable evidence that will be presented to bolster our case in the Grand Court Civil will support such claims, and in bringing a claim for actionable interference you’ll need to show that there has been substantial interference with your rights, and that, as a result, your rights cannot be ‘substantially and practically exercised as conveniently as before the interference. Hence the reason why the proposed modification will not injure the person (being you) entitled to the benefit of the easement.
Mike, you should not forget that we have the right to the peaceful enjoyment of our land and the legitimate development of our land, and the performance of the easement should not interfere with our peace nor prevent us from exercising our right to develop our land (provided that the development caters for the easement).
If you want uninterrupted access, I suggest you take that option because you will soon not get it. If any other incident arises, you can’t say I didn’t tell told you so.
If you feel you’re entitled to access a portion of our property that bisects our land to get to your residence, an action that we have objected to countless times, then you will cross where we want you not where you want. Otherwise, go and use your own land. A property owner cannot create an easement over its own land, but can over their adjoining parcels as you don’t need anyone’s permission or right to drive over your own land. An easement is defined as a “nonpossessory interest in the land of another that gives its owner the right to use the land of another or to prevent the property owner from using his land.”
Mike, you and your family own two adjoining parcels 4B 365 is heavily wooded & 4B 366 is cleared.
You and your family in the past have used 4B 366 to enter your residence at 4B 2 as well as going south of 4B 2. Instead of burdening four proprietor’s owners of their land in which three of the owners (4 B3, 4 B8 & 4 B9 primarily the entire owners of the road) inclusive of ourselves refuse to give you access, have your lawyer or yourself go to Lands and Survey and order an easement over your other adjoining parcels.
Extremely easy to do, an ORDER will be made for the registration of an EASEMENT burdening Registration Section, West Bay North West, Block 4B Parcel 365 or 366 or both in favor of the registered proprietors of Registration Section West Bay North West, Block 4B Parcel 2 which would be you.
Now, if you ever decided to sell either of the two adjoining parcels, an easement appurtenant is one that benefits the dominant estate and “runs with the land” and so generally transfers automatically when the dominant estate is transferred. … Conversely, an easement in gross benefits an individual or a legal entity, rather than a dominant estate.
What I’m trying to tell you is, if you sell or whoever inherits (4 B2) won’t have to ever fight for it because it’ll already be there.
At the end of the day, we need closure, and we need to do what is right to protect the well-being of our family. It is also within our proprietary rights as we have a right to enjoy the land that we own. If any of those suggestions can be rectified, both families would be in a better place. We are yearning for peace in our lives, and I’m sure you would appreciate the same.
Regardless justice must be served for the harm you and your sons have caused as that will never be erased.
Sincerely,
Wilson Mendoza
Adams shouldn’t have hit/slapped/physically touched Mendoza so bad on him.
Mendoza is continuously blocking access illegally and should be prosecuted and Adams should sue him for monetary damages.
When Mendoza bought the property this easement should have both been apparent and been disclosed so he has zero excuse for his actions.
Imagine if a well connected man like Mike Adams is having trouble getting the authorities to do their jobs, what can the average Joe expect? this is a national embarrassment.
Government does not have the balls to stand up to
Dart et al in these matters.
This is not Dart for heavens sake. CIG just doesn’t have the fortitude to make a decision In this and enforce it – just hoping it will all go away.
So forget the politicians and police, file a civil lawsuit. Get an injunction against the guy. Sounds like a slam dunk. You wait too long and prescriptive rights can disappear.
If Mendozas posts on this are correct and the other landowners have objected over the years, not a prescribe right. But agree – if the police won’t deal with it either Adam or Mendoza should apply to court for a determination.
@Anonymous 16/02/2022 at 11:26 am
Slam dunk! lol, they did file a civil lawsuit. Here’s the letter I sent the Adams attorney Waide DaCosta on Monday, January 11, 2021.
As of today, it’s 412 days in non-compliance.
Dear Mr. DaCosta,
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, a statement of claim from Plaintiffs, Michael Thomas Adam and Lissa Ann Adam was served with the writ to the Defendants, Wilson Jonathan Mendoza and Deaven Ann Mendoza.
On November 30, 2020, the Defendants filed an Acknowledgement of Service (AS) with the Civil Registry giving notice of intentions to contest the action along with the defence and counterclaim all within 14 days of service. Thus far, it’s been over 42 days and the Plaintiffs haven’t filed any reply (particularly as the Defendants have raised new allegations of fact) and any answer to the counterclaim.
On December 16, 2020, at 8:40 AM, Cassandra Cole from the Civil Registry department confirmed she had emailed you the stamped and sealed AS, along with the defence and counterclaim for your records on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 3:00 PM. I believe a copy was previously placed in your Court office post box.
As such, the Plaintiffs are not complying with the following procedural requirements.
1. The Plaintiffs have failed to extend subsequent deadlines by agreement between the parties or by way of court order;
2. The Plaintiffs have failed to file a defence to a counterclaim within the allotted time;
3. The Plaintiffs have failed, unreasonably, to take steps to bring the case to trial.
Further, the whole of the Plaintiff’s claim has no prospect of success or, in respect of their claim for damages, the Plaintiffs have no prospect of recovering more than nominal damages.
And Further, the Defendants will not discontinue an action or counterclaim or withdraw a particular claim made by them. If the Plaintiffs apply for the grant to the discontinuance of action, etc., with leave, the Defendants will still bring forth their counterclaim against the Plaintiffs by filing their own Plaint afterwards.
Regards,
Wilson Mendoza
