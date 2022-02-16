Ex-minister’s land dispute troubles roll on

Lissa Lane, the disputed access road, blocked by large stones

(CNS): Mike Adam, the one-time community affairs minister in the last of the UDP administrations, is still embroiled in a land dispute with his neighbour over access rights that no one in authority seems to want to resolve. Once again, stones have been placed across an access road preventing the Adam family from getting to their West Bay home. The family has been embroiled in a dispute for more than four years with their neighbour, Wilson Mendoza, because he does not accept their prescriptive right of access across his land.

While the authorities have said this is a civil case, it has already boiled over into the criminal courts after arguments between the two families became heated. As a result, Adam and his son were prosecuted for common assault and the family is currently under a court order to keep away from Mendoza, who has challenged the legality of Adam’s access.

Since then, Mendoza has continued to use various means, including chains, to block the family’s access, even though Lissa Lane, the road in question, was formally gazetted in 2019 as a public road. This weekend Mendoza again blocked the access, but this time with rock boulders, preventing the Adam family from getting out of their home. But given the current court constraints on them, they are unable to remove the blockage.

Billy Adam, Mike’s brother, contacted the police at the weekend and asked them to observe him removing the stones to avoid any potential future allegations against the family. But he was fobbed off as the police have been reluctant all along to get involved, despite the family’s lawful access rights.

Past meetings with the police commissioner failed to persuade the RCIPS that they do need to become involved because the constant blocking of the road is unlawful, given the access rights. Eventually, an officer did arrive, but the boulders have reappeared as the saga rolls on.

Billy Adam contacted various politicians, including the premier, and other authorities via email this week about the ongoing issue and pointed out the consistent failings by those in power regarding his brother’s problems as well as the failure to uphold access rights more broadly across the Cayman Islands.

Billy Adam pointed out that the right of way being used by his brother has been an access point for over 50 years, and while the police charged his brother for objecting to his home being blocked off, they have failed to bring charges against his neighbour for violating those rights and breaching the Penal Code.

“Some of you use roadways that are actually rights of way to access your homes; you are potentially in the same situation as my brother and his family,” Adam said in his email, urging someone to act and put an end to the nightmare that is taking a serious toll on the family.

“The long-known deficiencies in law to make blocking a registered or prescriptive rights of way a criminal violation are well known to all in Government. Since the 1960s, these problems have been discussed in the Legislative Assembly, now Parliament, but that is it, ‘discussed’, another waste of expensive time. Without resolution of the problems the Caymanian people have been the long-term losers, while the politicians reap the benefits of working for their Developer Masters,” said Billy Adam, who is a long-time community activist.

He told CNS that after years of community work trying to protect access rights, he firmly believes that government will not deal with this long-standing and broad problem because of pressure from wealthy landowners and developers, who want to ensure the land they already own or buy is not “encumbered” with access rights that have to be accommodated.

In the meantime, Billy Adam is hoping that more of Mike’s neighbours in West Bay will continue to help keep the right of way clear and uphold everyone’s lawful access until someone in authority properly upholds the principles of prescriptive rights everywhere, once and for all.