Driver dies two days after major crash

(CNS): Seamard Green, a 43-year-old man from Bodden Town who was involved in a single-car crash on Wednesday night (16 February), has died as a result of the injuries he sustained when the vehicle overturned and caught fire. Police said he was pronounced dead on Friday morning at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.

The traffic unit repeated its appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened on Shamrock Road, near Valley Drive, just before midnight.

Police believe that Green was heading east along Shamrock Road towards Bodden Town when the vehicle veered to the other side of the road, where the car overturned before coming to a stop in some bushes, trapping Green.

He is the second person to die as a result of a road collision so far this year.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.