Driver dies two days after major crash
(CNS): Seamard Green, a 43-year-old man from Bodden Town who was involved in a single-car crash on Wednesday night (16 February), has died as a result of the injuries he sustained when the vehicle overturned and caught fire. Police said he was pronounced dead on Friday morning at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.
The traffic unit repeated its appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened on Shamrock Road, near Valley Drive, just before midnight.
Police believe that Green was heading east along Shamrock Road towards Bodden Town when the vehicle veered to the other side of the road, where the car overturned before coming to a stop in some bushes, trapping Green.
He is the second person to die as a result of a road collision so far this year.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.
Category: Local News
Shamrock road has become Shamrock super highway, the number of near misses that I see regularly are terrifying, there needs to be some kind of control/regulation or this type of tragedy will continue and eventually it will involve a pedestrian or other secondary innocent driver. Lets not wait for that greater tragedy, police need to monitor this road, it technically is a residential street converted to a highway.
No traffic cops on the road so this continues. I saw a few over the weekend but it should be standard all day every single day.
My condolences to Mr Green and his family and friends may he Rest In Peace . Saying that the level of driving and quality of drivers now on our roads is both terrifying and absolutely and extremely dangerous . Something desperately needs to be done Now ! Stop exchanging drivers licenses only by written test and make everyone coming here complete a Road test also! Stop the criminal fraud of licenses being bought and sold and counterfeited by certain nationalities who are still doing this crime. Imprison and Deport them when they get caught with fake documents.
RIP, just a reminder not to drink and drive.
Probably speeding too. Do not speed!