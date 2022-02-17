Driver critical after single-car crash in Bodden Town

(CNS): A 43-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being trapped in a burning vehicle that crashed on Shamrock Road, near Valley Drive in Bodden Town, just before midnight yesterday. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extricated the injured man, who was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with a serious head wound and burns to the face and body. On arriving at the hospital, he was assessed as being in a critical condition and underwent surgery early this morning.

No other car was believed to have been involved and initial reports show that the vehicle was travelling east along Shamrock Road towards Bodden Town when it veered to the other side of the road and overturned, coming to a stop in bushes on the side of the road.

The crash is being investigated by the police, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.