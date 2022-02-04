DoT using designer leather bags as promo tool

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has taken another unusual turn in its efforts to promote the Cayman Islands to wealthy travellers, working with a Chicago-based luxury leather bag maker. In a press release issued Friday, officials said the department was partnering with the custom leather goods brand, Laudi Vidni, on a unique line of coloured leathers inspired by the destination.

The DoT said Cayman was a “perfect muse for this collection” of leather shades that can be used for handbags, wallets and functional travel items.

“As a luxury lifestyle destination synonymous with barefoot elegance, we are thrilled to unveil the ‘Vivid Cayman’ collection in partnership with Laudi Vidni,” said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands.

“The colors selected for this collaboration truly capture the natural beauty of our picturesque destination, including our breathtaking sunsets, exotic wildlife and colorful coral reefs. We are thrilled to give our guests a stylish piece of Cayman to use in their everyday lives.”

The leather bag promo joins a number of other unusual avenues of marketing the department has been sponsoring recently, such as Porsche racing cars, the London Irish Rugby Club, the Portsmouth Football Club, and the Cheltenham Cricket Festival, to entice rich visitors back in the wake of the pandemic.

There was no indication from DoT of how much has been invested in the range of Cayman-inspired coloured leather, but Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said this destination is favoured by fashion-savvy visitors with a penchant for high-quality goods.

“This partnership between the Cayman Islands and Laudi Vidni represents a perfect blending of the bespoke individuality and style that are characteristic to both the ‘Vivid Cayman’ collection and the Cayman Islands vacation experience,” he said.

Laura Kofoid, Co-Founder and CEO of Laudi Vidni, said the leather collection captures “the emotional depth and magical hues that are uniquely and authentically Cayman”.