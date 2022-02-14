Development drove CUC’s 2021 profits

CUC Prospect substation

(CNS): The growth in the number of new homes and commercial premises across Grand Cayman fuelled the profits for the local power provider, Caribbean Utilities Company, last year, by increasing its customer base. Although there were few tourists, there was a 3% increase in sales in 2021 resulting from the completion of new condominiums, family homes and commercial buildings.

As at 31 December 2021, CUC had increased its customers to 32,185, compared to 31,293 at the end of 2020, which led to an increase in the company’s net earnings of over CI$4.2 million compared to the previous year.

President and CEO Richard Hew said that during the past two years CUC has invested over $100 million in infrastructure, and despite the challenges relating to COVID-19 and the border remaining largely closed to tourists, the company made good progress on a number of projects in 2021.

“The economy proved to be resilient, showing growth in the financial services sector and in the construction sector with new condominiums, commercial buildings and single-family homes driving the Company’s 3% kWh sales growth. We are very proud of the excellent service provided by our employees who have been able to quickly adapt throughout a multitude of changing circumstances,” he said in a press release about the results and the company’s annual report.

The government has already admitted that it remains dependent on development, regardless of the claimed policies of sustainable development. Now CUC has also shown how continuous construction is helping prop up its business in the absence of tourism and just how much of the local economic success relies on develoment, undermining hopes that the country can begin to reclaim its lost natural habitat any time soon.

With development ensuring another profitable year for the monopoly power provider, officials revealed only a slight increase in the amount of fuel CUC generated through the purchase of renewables, suggesting that the company, like the country, remains a long way from the target of meeting up to 60% of electricity needs from renewable energy in the next fifteen years.

The company did, however, conclude a request for proposals for a 20-megawatt utility-scale battery for its instantaneous reserves project.

“The primary function of the utility-scale battery is to provide instantaneous or ‘spinning’ reserve in the event of a sudden loss in power generation,” the company stated in the report. “By replacing the spinning reserve normally provided by CUC’s online generators, fewer generators will need to be online, significantly reducing the amount of fuel consumed for electricity production. As a direct result of this project, the Company expects that the initial magnitude of savings to the customers will be around $1 million per annum.”

This project, which will also provide the grid stability necessary to integrate higher levels of intermittent renewables, is scheduled for completion in 2023.

But the report also shows that, despite the price increases and volatility of the gas market in the last year, CUC is sticking to the recommendation in its Integrated Resource Plan to use natural gas as a diesel fuel replacement.

Hew also said the company was monitoring “the impact of rising fuel costs on customer bills” and was “actively engaged with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office on this as well as a number of related projects to reduce rising fuel costs”.