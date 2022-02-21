Deputy Governor plans relaunch of 5k Challenge

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Plans are underway to relaunch the annual five-kilometer fun-run organised by the deputy governor, which was cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the race would be back in April to raise money for some worthy causes. Given the relaxation of the COVID regulations this weekend relating to outdoor sporting activities, the committee believes that runners will be able to hit the road again.



“The DG’s 5k has become a fixture on our Cayman Islands sporting calendar and one that the chosen beneficiaries appreciate,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

“As we navigated public health concerns in 2020 and 2021, we decided it was best to postpone the event. Now, with the country learning to live with COVID, we believe it is timely to bring back the DG’s 5K, while observing the regulations so everyone keeps safe,” he added.

Organisers hope that runners, walkers and supporters of all ages will mark their calendars and be able to join the Challenge, which is expected to take place on Sunday, 3 April, on Cayman Brac, on 10 April on Little Cayman, and on Sunday, 24 April, on Grand Cayman. Registration will begin on 1 March.

The 2020 event’s theme, “Helping Today – Protecting Tomorrow”, remains and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society (CICS), the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI) and the MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands will remain as the beneficiaries.

“During very troubled times the Cayman Islands has been blessed to experience a great deal of success. We hope that our highly anticipated DG’s 5k Challenge will stand as a beacon of hope, as something that everyone will see as an opportunity to come together to reconnect and have fun, doing something that is good for our health while also supporting some very deserving charities,” Manderson added.