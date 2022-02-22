DEH urges commercial owners to pay garbage fees

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has said that garbage fee bills have been generated for 2022 and all business operators and owners, as well as strata across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, are asked to make payments as soon as possible. Garbage fees are payable biannually in January and July but owners have the option of paying garbage fees in full at the start of the year. However, all fees must be paid by June to ensure continued garbage pick-up officials said.

Outstanding accounts will not be recommended by the DEH for approval to either the Tourism Accommodation Licencing Board or the Liquor Licensing Board, for the 2022/23 licensing period, unless all arrears are settled. Customers can also contact the DEH to enquire about payment plans available, if necessary.

Garbage fees are payable by cash, cheque, debit or credit card at the main office of the DEH, located at 580 North Sound Road, from 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Payments can also be made at any of the local post offices. In the case of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, payments can be made at the District Administration office or the local post office.

The DEH is also accepting payments in the form of Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT). Details as follows:

Name of Bank: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Name of Account Holder: CIG – Cayman Islands Government – Ministry of Health and Wellness CI$ Current Account

Address of Account Holder: 5th Floor Government Administrative Building, George Town, PO Box 137, Grand Cayman KY1-9000

Account Number: 06975 – 112-461-9 (transit & account number)

Account Currency: KYD

In the description, please indicate that remittance is for the “DEH Invoice# xyz.”

In order to query account balances, payment plans or otherwise, contact the DEH at 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.