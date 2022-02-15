Deal for Dart bike trails on Trust land halted

Mastic Trail (photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): A proposed agreement between the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and a Dart-owned company to establish bike trails on Trust land has been withdrawn, the non-profit has stated. A notice issued to members last week indicates that whatever deal had been on the table has now been halted, but a special meeting, as per the Trust’s bye-laws, is still scheduled for this week.

Thirty-six members submitted a petition for a general meeting, and the chair of the board has said this will go ahead unless the petition is withdrawn.

Arboretum Services Ltd, a subsidiary of DECCO Ltd, one of the Dart Group’s network of companies, made an application in March 2021, on behalf of their elusive and wealthy owner, Kenneth Dart, for a helicopter pad in North Side.

However, it emerged that Dart had been creating bike trails on land he owns in the district. CNS had recently learned from sources in the area that Dart had reached some form of agreement to do the same thing on neighboring Trust land, which had not been welcomed by all members.

The helipad application was declined by the Central Planning Authority. Dart has appealed but two planned hearings for that appeal have been adjourned. Meanwhile, Dart, who is said to be a keen extreme mountain biker, is understood to have cleared numerous trails on his land for his own recreation.

In an email last week to all members, National Trust Chairman Olsen Anderson said that a meeting had been arranged in line with the petition request, which the executive council received on 27 January.

The petition had asked for a meeting to discuss the “terms and conditions of the proposed agreement between a Dart entity and the NTCI in connection with the Dart entity’s proposal of establishing bike trails within a parcel of land that is owned by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands”.

The chairman informed members that the agreement had been withdrawn but said the meeting at the Cayman Islands Seafarers’ Association Hall would still go ahead this Thursday evening at 7:45pm.

The National Trust owns a small amount of land that is generally deemed ecologically important, such as the Mastic and Salina Reserves, which were acquired through the Land Reserve Fund. The Trust protects more than 3,531 acres across all three islands, preserving just under 6% of land in the Cayman Islands, though last year the non-profit launched a campaign to almost double the land it owns.

But the aim is to conserve and preserve the natural beauty and precious ecosystems on the land that it acquires. Therefore, concerns had been raised about the idea of land being cleared, albeit narrow trails, as this could encourage wider encroachment on land that has been acquired through member donations and sponsorship for conservation.