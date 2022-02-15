Deal for Dart bike trails on Trust land halted
(CNS): A proposed agreement between the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and a Dart-owned company to establish bike trails on Trust land has been withdrawn, the non-profit has stated. A notice issued to members last week indicates that whatever deal had been on the table has now been halted, but a special meeting, as per the Trust’s bye-laws, is still scheduled for this week.
Thirty-six members submitted a petition for a general meeting, and the chair of the board has said this will go ahead unless the petition is withdrawn.
Arboretum Services Ltd, a subsidiary of DECCO Ltd, one of the Dart Group’s network of companies, made an application in March 2021, on behalf of their elusive and wealthy owner, Kenneth Dart, for a helicopter pad in North Side.
However, it emerged that Dart had been creating bike trails on land he owns in the district. CNS had recently learned from sources in the area that Dart had reached some form of agreement to do the same thing on neighboring Trust land, which had not been welcomed by all members.
The helipad application was declined by the Central Planning Authority. Dart has appealed but two planned hearings for that appeal have been adjourned. Meanwhile, Dart, who is said to be a keen extreme mountain biker, is understood to have cleared numerous trails on his land for his own recreation.
In an email last week to all members, National Trust Chairman Olsen Anderson said that a meeting had been arranged in line with the petition request, which the executive council received on 27 January.
The petition had asked for a meeting to discuss the “terms and conditions of the proposed agreement between a Dart entity and the NTCI in connection with the Dart entity’s proposal of establishing bike trails within a parcel of land that is owned by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands”.
The chairman informed members that the agreement had been withdrawn but said the meeting at the Cayman Islands Seafarers’ Association Hall would still go ahead this Thursday evening at 7:45pm.
The National Trust owns a small amount of land that is generally deemed ecologically important, such as the Mastic and Salina Reserves, which were acquired through the Land Reserve Fund. The Trust protects more than 3,531 acres across all three islands, preserving just under 6% of land in the Cayman Islands, though last year the non-profit launched a campaign to almost double the land it owns.
But the aim is to conserve and preserve the natural beauty and precious ecosystems on the land that it acquires. Therefore, concerns had been raised about the idea of land being cleared, albeit narrow trails, as this could encourage wider encroachment on land that has been acquired through member donations and sponsorship for conservation.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Noor Siders do not dart in our hood!
This symbiotic and cozy relationship that exist between certain National Trust members and the realestate moguls and their high society minions needs to looked into too. Too much destruction is going on and too many deliberately and willfully turn their entire heads away from the situation. Only seeking to be recognized and validated by their foreign elite friends.
There are some positives to opening up some of the Trust’s land for all to enjoy. It may even get more to appreciate the work the Trust does.
They would be breaking thier own law by allowing “trails” to be built for exclusive use of DART.
Correct me if I am wrong, but the only place to do extreme mountain biking in Cayman would be Mount Trashmore.
If we leave the spontaneous fires to burn, and rusted metal at every corner, they could build a very challenging course there worthy of hosting a World Championship.
Seems to be the only developer who gives back to the community. That’s worth some trails and a helipad. At least we get something in return from him. Just sayin’.
Why would the trust even entertain that? Hope u guys not being influenced by $$$$?
‘Land being cleared’ for trails is an emotive description for bike paths that weave in and out between the trees, creating as little environmental impact as humanly possible. Only a very rich man could afford them.
These eco-sensitive trails are cut by hand, and in some cases rocks are sculpted to accomodate individual tree roots. Dart does it right. Show me another developer who shows the slightest interest in preserving our natural heritage. Dart is preserving hundreds of acres of primary forest partly because he loves trees (a fact) and loves cycling. We should be grateful that he has a conservation plan for Cayman, something our Government has steadfastly refused to address over the decades.
DART is full of tricks. These bike trails are farce to access public lands.
In 2019, didn’t DART have to return a New Zealand National Park (Public Land) SPANNING OVER 200 ACRES, that was acquired through some covert political maneuvering?
DART Empire soon oust the British Empire and Independence would only sweeten thd deal. The Cayman Islands already had one Puppet running the Government on HIS behalf & for HIS benefit.
The Caymans is a sovereign nation owned, operated and, at times, governed (via political croonies) by a single Billionaire.
#Politircks
Many of us love mtn biking, but the whole point of establishing natural reserves is to preserve those wilderness habitats free from human interference and alteration. Building what will quickly evolve into a high erosion/noise dirt bike testing track, is not consistent with the mission of wilderness preservation. Neither are helicopter pads tbh. Dart can tear down his beach cabana, beach wall, and acquire an electric-powered Joby copter if he wants to pretend he’s an environmentalist. Sadly, there is always seems to be a toxic personal angle in his actions.