Dart accused of eco-destruction by landowners
(CNS): Harris McCoy, one of several landowners in dispute with Kenneth Dart over the bike trails he is cutting in North Side that are encroaching on their land, has said Dart’s workers are destroying trees and endangered plants on his property, including rare endemic orchids.
Speaking via Zoom as an objector at a Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing on Friday, the North Sider told the panel that he is doing his best to save upwards of 50 orchids and other plants and trees on his own land, as Cayman’s wealthiest investor and developer has strayed far from his own property.
Arboretum Services, one of Dart’s network of companies that holds land in North Side, applied for planning permission last year for a helipad on property he owns in the Hutland area of North Side so he could use his helicopter to access the area to engage in recreational extreme mountain biking.
The Central Planning Authority (CPA) declined the application in April, largely on the grounds of nuisance because, while remote, the proposed development is in an area of agricultural-residential zoned land.
Most of the surrounding landowners, including McCoy and the former MP for the district, Ezzard Miller, objected to the project, as they are keen to preserve their land, which is some of Grand Cayman’s most pristine natural habitat, providing a home to many of its endangered flora.
Dart’s helipad application has been viewed with suspicion by the landowners, who believe that it is part of what will become a much larger commercial venture that will have far wider implications than just the noise disruption, or the potential accident issues arising in such an inaccessible location.
The landowners believe the encroachment by the teams employed by Arboretum and the trails being cut on Dart’s property and well beyond are indicative of a much bigger project, since the people doing the work have said openly they are clearing trails for a future eco-resort.
The signposts and gates that have been erected and the magnitude of the trail clearing, including the removal of large trees and rocks, all seem to support a potential resort development, the landowners have said.
McCoy said there has been considerable damage to his land as a result of this trail clearing but he has yet to be compensated in any way. He is now battling to save the flora, including the rare orchids, as he is trying to conserve his land in its natural state.
Miller appeared at the tribunal in person as a landowner in his own right and on behalf of several of the other residents who all have family connections with the land. He made it clear that he had not appeared at the previous hearing before the CPA as a politician.
He accused Dart of “disrespecting the landowners”, trespassing and trying to manipulate them into giving up sections of their own land to Dart to enable him to expand the trails. He told the tribunal that Dart has placed ‘no trespassing’ signs, even gates, on other people’s land.
Several of the landowners have also said that, where required, they have offered Dart use of their access roads to his land and the helicopter is by no means the only way he could access it. Miller confirmed to the tribunal that Dart has been provided with access from both Further Road and Hutland Road.
Dart’s legal team, headed by Waide DaCosta, has argued that the decision of the CPA to refuse the helipad was unreasonable and illogical, given the precedent for helipads and how far this one would be from any residential area.
DaCosta also challenged the idea that Dart even needed planning permission for the helipad because it is lawful to land a helicopter on your own private raw land. He said the only reason why the issue has arisen as a planning matter is that Dart wants to install a plastic pad over the land as well as a windsock and fire-extinguishing gear.
DaCosta said he believed that his client’s application had been politicised.
While the tribunal is confined to deciding whether or not the CPA was wrong in law to refuse the helipad application alone, the wider project is raising public concerns. The project is linked to a controversial potential agreement with the National Trust for the Cayman Islands that would have allowed Dart to cut bike trails on land it also owns in the area.
While there are already walking trails on Trust land open to all, this deal would have seen Dart widen these trials and require all of them to be closed to the public whenever Dart or any of his guests were using them in exchange for a monthly fee.
This raised concerns among the ordinary members, who pressed for a meeting via a petition. That meeting was held last Thursday, when the Trust chairman confirmed that the deal had been withdrawn.
Dart does not require permission to cut trails by hand on his own private land provided that no heavy equipment is being used. But it is understood that there are several people working to clear the trails which landowners in the area report are considerable and far more than one would expect for one man riding a mountain bike across his property.
Miller told CNS that he believes the island’s largest landowner was using his weight to trample other landowners’ rights. He said whenever the landowners have raised their concerns about his encroachment and the destruction of their property, he has either ignored the requests or disputed land boundaries.
In the cases where the landowners have proved the trespass, they have been offered ridiculously low prices for their land.
“This is a national disgrace where persons who have tremendous wealth can simply do as they feel,” he said. “The government agencies are useless and have sold our Caymanian birthright for eight pieces of silver and a mess of pottage… He is illegally constructing lockable gates on the traditional public six-foot paths that were established by the Cadastral Survey in the 1970s.”
Miller said claims by the Dart companies that they have a letter from the Registrar of Lands stating the public footpaths are private and that they can lock them off has never materialized.
“I have been given assurance from the chief officer in charge that no such letter was written by the Registrar of Lands but yet the relevant authorities simply sit idle and let them continue to erect lockable gates across these public footpaths,” he said, as he urged those in authority to act.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
At this point I’m willing to give him the rest of cayman an throw in little cayman if he will pay add more roads to ease the traffic from the east. Two hours to work in the morning 2 home if you lucky there are no accidents. Road rage constantly which is expected. Or how about we privatize the public transportation system and make him run it in exchange ? And throw in a twice weekly ferry to the sister islands
Could never be this Ezzard Miller though….
https://caymannewsservice.com/2016/06/four-mlas-vote-no-to-land-conservation/
You mean this champion of the environment?
https://www.eracayman.com/2017/07/03/road-plans-spark-controversy-in-northside-bodden-town/
Or a different Ezzard Miller?
The NTDP National Development Tourism Plan and the Go East Initiative calls for or indicate future development of upto 14,800 Hotel Rooms, 5,000 Apartments, Cottages, Botique Hotels and Mixed use Developments with offices in North Side, East End and Cayman Brac
Keep in mind that most people have forgotten that the Sammy’s Airport Inn, the Hyatt, Seaview Hotel, Victoria House, Indies Suites and other hotels closed after Ivan and we’ve lost hotel rooms in our hotel room stock along with hundreds of permanent Tourism Jobs
People are in traffic bumper to bumper from 5:00 am in the morning to reach work by 8:30
75% of our land mass in East End, North Side and Cayman Brac are undeveloped
Our East West Arterial Road was held for years by incomplete paper work that the government has now indicated they will process to ease traffic congestion
http://cayman.loopnews.com/content/paperwork-delaying-completion-east-west-arterial-road
Hundreds, if not thousands of Caymanians are out of work and actively serking gainful employment.
So if Dart want’s to build an eco-hotel on his property in North Side, then let him build it, we need employment opportunities and foriegn income to come into our island
If people want something to complain about, then press our government to put Enforcement proceedures in place with Worc to insist that Caymanians are hired in the positions when they become available
STAY the EFF AWAY!! Y’all done destroyed town and West Bay. We do NOT want that up here.
Let’s see what Planning does. Cayman is ridiculous with kow towing to Dart
I’ve remained ambivalent about Kenneth Dart’s presence in Cayman for the past 25-30 years – there have been clear benefits – employment (yes, many Caymanians), some development (eg. Camana Bay, CIS) and some negatives (tunnels, eg.). As far as I know, it’s never been revealed that he stole any land in the Cayman Islands and as a Caymanian now, he has the right to buy any piece from whomever chooses to sell it – clearly he’s taken A LOT of those opportunities. So, whether we’re constantly critical of Dart or not, when you see that company leave Cayman it won’t look pretty here.
However, as far as protecting the environment, as per the alleged destruction of endemic woodlands in North Side, please let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are speaking about a branch of the same corporation which had rights to de-forest (destroy) hundreds of thousands of hectares of the Brazilian rain forests in the 1970s and undertook a similar arrangement in the Belize rain forests in the 1980s – all to provide pulp for Dart Container products!
I doubt that Kenneth Dart is of a personal culture that has conservation close to the top of any list when he’s considering his purchases or developments.
yawn….dart is damned if he do and damned if he don’t.
the guy should do a willy wonka and close up shop on cayman….
cayman economy would be on its knees in 3 months.
Further to my other comment, perhaps the reason Dart wants to buy the dump is so there is an actual mountain for his extreme mountain biking.
Said it on the other article, will say it again. This quote in the context of Cayman has to be one of the funniest things i have heard:
“so he could use his helicopter to access the area to engage in recreational extreme mountain biking.”
In simple language.
He wants to fly in his chopper from Camana Bay to his land in Nortside, get out with his bike and ride his trails, get back on the helicopter and fly home.
Inconvenience and noise nuisance which could be avoided by accessing his land by vehicle, not a consideration.
Metinks there’s more future plans afoot than a man , his helicopter and his bike.
I agree. To me, this article mainly highlights the stupidity in needing to travel by helicopter anywhere in Cayman! For gods sake it’s only 20 odd miles. Get in your car, put a cushion on the seat if you can’t see over the steering wheel and drive up there.
Absolutely NO NEED for a helipad, for him, for the Governor or for the Queen.
More anti-Dart rhetoric, why is this news? If he is on your land sue him, if not leave him alone. Caymanians sold their soul and had no issue cashing Dart’s checks for land and all sorts of businesses, is that regret I hear?
True that. I’m sure they’d be quick to forgive and forget about the orchids if he opened up his cheque book and made them offer like all the other precious Caymanians that complain then sell out at the first opportunity.
I guess you missed the part about how Arboretum “Services” are erecting gates and locking them, on public access roads – and yes, there are calls for the CIG to take action on this, which many of us in the public would support. CIG should review past regime shirked contracts and promises, and either see that they are honored or expropriate them back to the crown. CIG can auction forfeited properties to other bidders. Pretending the CIG has no recourse against this bad actor is a losers game.
Cool story, except it’s entirely fictional.
How is this a surprise given the source of funds ; styrofoam! Not the most eco friendly product around.
and that is your takeaway from this?
The original wealth was from styrofoam, however with his share he has invested in everything (Russia/Brazil/Argentina/distressed debt/pharmaceuticals/cayman land (& numerous other places)/cayman companies.
Close the styrofoam down & he’s still a multi billionaire
Forgive me for not giving a damn. Sell your soul to the devil and this is what you get. Caymanian’s greed has caused this.
True. He was buying up land in the 90’s & no one cared as they were getting the dollars. Then McBeater gave him status…
Vote PPM back in…they will pass laws that he can put trail through our houses….lol
The python is about to strike again and once more the victims will be the hard pressed local people…where will this bullying end?
Dart constricts and squeezes so slowly many haven’t noticed. We need to listen to those with firsthand accounts, believe them when they warn us that we are supper!
Dart’s been eco-destroying since he step foot in these islands.
Yep; they call it “sustainable growth” nowadays…..
Same with the “Kaboo” site.
Pretend it’s for an Internationally significant event just to get permits to clear and fill, load it with services and infrastructure well beyond the needs of a “Music event” which then gets cancelled.
So now we have a site ready for his Planned Area Development.
Why lie and mislead, why pretend the foundations for a future hotel is for a pedestrian crosswalk..?
Ezzard is right, the Dart organization cannot be trusted.
I still love the idea that he’s going to build a hotel on top of that tunnel (that blocks the entirety of his property). Like he’s reeeeaalllly going to want a hotel peering across the top of his property. Hahahaa
Still can’t believe you folk fell for that. All because planning wouldn’t let him build an 8ft wall… He showed you!! He waited and waited until everyone forgot that part.
Well before that, single-use plastics.