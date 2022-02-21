Dart accused of eco-destruction by landowners

The area of North Side where landowners say Dart is encroaching on their property

(CNS): Harris McCoy, one of several landowners in dispute with Kenneth Dart over the bike trails he is cutting in North Side that are encroaching on their land, has said Dart’s workers are destroying trees and endangered plants on his property, including rare endemic orchids.

Speaking via Zoom as an objector at a Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing on Friday, the North Sider told the panel that he is doing his best to save upwards of 50 orchids and other plants and trees on his own land, as Cayman’s wealthiest investor and developer has strayed far from his own property.

Arboretum Services, one of Dart’s network of companies that holds land in North Side, applied for planning permission last year for a helipad on property he owns in the Hutland area of North Side so he could use his helicopter to access the area to engage in recreational extreme mountain biking.

The Central Planning Authority (CPA) declined the application in April, largely on the grounds of nuisance because, while remote, the proposed development is in an area of agricultural-residential zoned land.

Most of the surrounding landowners, including McCoy and the former MP for the district, Ezzard Miller, objected to the project, as they are keen to preserve their land, which is some of Grand Cayman’s most pristine natural habitat, providing a home to many of its endangered flora.

Dart’s helipad application has been viewed with suspicion by the landowners, who believe that it is part of what will become a much larger commercial venture that will have far wider implications than just the noise disruption, or the potential accident issues arising in such an inaccessible location.

The landowners believe the encroachment by the teams employed by Arboretum and the trails being cut on Dart’s property and well beyond are indicative of a much bigger project, since the people doing the work have said openly they are clearing trails for a future eco-resort.

The signposts and gates that have been erected and the magnitude of the trail clearing, including the removal of large trees and rocks, all seem to support a potential resort development, the landowners have said.

McCoy said there has been considerable damage to his land as a result of this trail clearing but he has yet to be compensated in any way. He is now battling to save the flora, including the rare orchids, as he is trying to conserve his land in its natural state.

Miller appeared at the tribunal in person as a landowner in his own right and on behalf of several of the other residents who all have family connections with the land. He made it clear that he had not appeared at the previous hearing before the CPA as a politician.

He accused Dart of “disrespecting the landowners”, trespassing and trying to manipulate them into giving up sections of their own land to Dart to enable him to expand the trails. He told the tribunal that Dart has placed ‘no trespassing’ signs, even gates, on other people’s land.

Several of the landowners have also said that, where required, they have offered Dart use of their access roads to his land and the helicopter is by no means the only way he could access it. Miller confirmed to the tribunal that Dart has been provided with access from both Further Road and Hutland Road.

Dart’s legal team, headed by Waide DaCosta, has argued that the decision of the CPA to refuse the helipad was unreasonable and illogical, given the precedent for helipads and how far this one would be from any residential area.

DaCosta also challenged the idea that Dart even needed planning permission for the helipad because it is lawful to land a helicopter on your own private raw land. He said the only reason why the issue has arisen as a planning matter is that Dart wants to install a plastic pad over the land as well as a windsock and fire-extinguishing gear.

DaCosta said he believed that his client’s application had been politicised.

While the tribunal is confined to deciding whether or not the CPA was wrong in law to refuse the helipad application alone, the wider project is raising public concerns. The project is linked to a controversial potential agreement with the National Trust for the Cayman Islands that would have allowed Dart to cut bike trails on land it also owns in the area.

While there are already walking trails on Trust land open to all, this deal would have seen Dart widen these trials and require all of them to be closed to the public whenever Dart or any of his guests were using them in exchange for a monthly fee.

This raised concerns among the ordinary members, who pressed for a meeting via a petition. That meeting was held last Thursday, when the Trust chairman confirmed that the deal had been withdrawn.

Dart does not require permission to cut trails by hand on his own private land provided that no heavy equipment is being used. But it is understood that there are several people working to clear the trails which landowners in the area report are considerable and far more than one would expect for one man riding a mountain bike across his property.

Miller told CNS that he believes the island’s largest landowner was using his weight to trample other landowners’ rights. He said whenever the landowners have raised their concerns about his encroachment and the destruction of their property, he has either ignored the requests or disputed land boundaries.

In the cases where the landowners have proved the trespass, they have been offered ridiculously low prices for their land.

“This is a national disgrace where persons who have tremendous wealth can simply do as they feel,” he said. “The government agencies are useless and have sold our Caymanian birthright for eight pieces of silver and a mess of pottage… He is illegally constructing lockable gates on the traditional public six-foot paths that were established by the Cadastral Survey in the 1970s.”

Miller said claims by the Dart companies that they have a letter from the Registrar of Lands stating the public footpaths are private and that they can lock them off has never materialized.

“I have been given assurance from the chief officer in charge that no such letter was written by the Registrar of Lands but yet the relevant authorities simply sit idle and let them continue to erect lockable gates across these public footpaths,” he said, as he urged those in authority to act.