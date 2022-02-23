Daily positive cases of COVID-19 still falling
(CNS): According to the latest information from Public Health, the number of new cases of COVID-19 is still dropping, with just 63 people reporting positive tests yesterday, including four people on the Sister Islands.
The number of people in quarantine as a result of the virus has also fallen to an estimate of 1,527. Ten patients are in hospital due to COVID-related causes, eight of whom are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
No one is reporting. There is a difference.
*nobody in their right mind is reporting.