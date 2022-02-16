Daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline
(CNS): Daily positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Public Health Department through PCR testing showed a significant decline over the weekend. The official number of positives was 103 on Friday, 89 on Saturday and just 54 on Sunday. So far 97 samples from Monday’s PCR tests have been confirmed as positive by Public Health. Out of those 343 new cases over the last four days, 21 were on the Sister Islands. There are eleven people currently in the hospital as a result of the virus, ten of whom are unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, officials have not yet revealed the number of people who are still isolating as a result of being positive with coronavirus following the estimate of around 5,500 on Friday.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
I think not. People just have stopped reporting and rightly so.