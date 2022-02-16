Daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline

(CNS): Daily positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Public Health Department through PCR testing showed a significant decline over the weekend. The official number of positives was 103 on Friday, 89 on Saturday and just 54 on Sunday. So far 97 samples from Monday’s PCR tests have been confirmed as positive by Public Health. Out of those 343 new cases over the last four days, 21 were on the Sister Islands. There are eleven people currently in the hospital as a result of the virus, ten of whom are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, officials have not yet revealed the number of people who are still isolating as a result of being positive with coronavirus following the estimate of around 5,500 on Friday.