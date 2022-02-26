Daily average COVID-19 caseload falls to 46

(CNS): Public Health officials have said that the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases up to 25 February has now fallen to just 46, and as of 24 February there were 1,169 estimated active cases in the Cayman Islands. Eight patients are currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes, six of whom are unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated. Over the previous two days, around 100 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported to Public Health.