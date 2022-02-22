COVID-positive traveller jailed for 4 months

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A woman who boarded a Cayman Airways flight last year when she had symptoms and knew she had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been jailed. Stephany Clarke (28) from Jamaica was sentenced in Summary Court on Tuesday to four months following her conviction for breaching Cayman’s COVID-19 regulations.

Clarke travelled to the Cayman Islands last September on KX605 from Kingston. At that time, the rules relating to the coronavirus barred positive passengers from entry and required all inbound travellers to produce a negative PCR test result taken over the previous 72 hours.

The case stirred up significant public outcry at the time, and there was concern that there would be no consequences for what was seen as a serious breach of the regulations.

But on sentencing Clarke, Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez said her case was the worst of all the COVID-19 regulation breaches to have occurred and the only appropriate sentence was immediate imprisonment. However, because Clarke had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing, an original jail term of six months was reduced to four.

According to the Cayman Compass, the magistrate stated in her sentencing ruling, “While the true level of risk from your actions is hard to quantify, it is clear that you did put the passengers and crew aboard the flight at risk of contracting COVID-19… This was a deliberate act with clear intention to deceive… and is the worst case so far.”

It is still not entirely clear how Clarke managed to get on the flight, but it appears that she showed a document with a negative test result to officials in Jamaica and presented a positive test result on arrival in Cayman. CAL has not yet released the results of the internal investigation the airline said it was carrying out to find out how she was able to board in Kingston.

There have been only two previous cases of people going to jail for breaching COVID-19 regulations since they were imposed in 2020. In December 2020, US tourist Skylar Mack and her Caymanian partner, Vanjae Ramgeet, were both sentenced to four months in prison for breaching home quarantine regulations. Mack had removed her GPS wristband and, with the help of her boyfriend, attended a Jet Ski event where he was racing.

Last May, Canadian screenwriter Thomas Michael was forced to serve 30 days when the appeal court upheld his conviction for breaching the rules. Michael had removed his wristband to go to the pool at the accommodation where he was isolating with his family.