Court orders CoP to give back officers’ vacation

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): The police commissioner’s move to change the policy on shift patterns for uniform officers in the RCIPS that effectively deprived many of them of a chunk of their annual leave entitlement was unlawful, a court has found. The police association and two named officers challenged the policy under a judicial review, in particular the increase in the length of a day under the new shift pattern from seven and a half to eleven hours and how that cut their vacation allowance.

The case was heard last year before Acting Justice Kirsty-Ann Gunn, and her judgment, which was delivered in December, was recently posted to the public access registry on the court’s website.

It revealed that the uniform officers had won their case and that the policy should be revoked in relation to the calculation. Justice Gunn said the police commissioner’s “decision and actions… were unlawful” and that the calculation should revert to a 7½-hour working day to calculate the holiday entitlement of officers employed before 1 January last year, when the policy was adopted.

Before the shift policy for uniform police was rolled out, officers had been working shifts of 7½ hours, working six days on, four days off. But Commissioner Derek Byrne introduced a new shift pattern that required the same officers to work 12-hour shifts, four days on, four days off. Each day was calculated at eleven hours, taking an hour off for lunch.

Attorney Guy Dilliway-Parry, who represented the uniform officers, argued that the change to the working day cut the annual holiday time for some officers from 22 days to 15. In the past, to comply with the personnel rules relating to public servants’ holidays, police officers had a minimum of 165 hours of leave each year.

For decades that was calculated by dividing 165 hours by 7½, but the new calculation was divided by 11 hours. While officers were receiving more days off as rest time, they were also working much longer shifts and still putting in a minimum of 48 hours over the course of a week. The lawyer argued that the shift pattern was not an equitable compensation for the reduction in actual paid leave, which was still a breach of the statute.

While the commissioner had introduced a discretionary additional 15 days leave for officers on shift to match the holiday given to non-shift officers, the court found it was not sufficient to meet the requirements of the law. The judge described the change in policy as an abuse of power that undermined officers’ legitimate expectation of formal annual leave, since the discretionary additional time off was not guaranteed.

CNS contacted the RCIPS for comment on the findings of the court and the enforced change of policy, and a spokesperson provided the following response: “Please note that this judgment stands appealed, in which circumstances we are not in a position to make any statement until the decision is received.”