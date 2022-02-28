Climate situation now dire, IPCC reports

(CNS): In the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, published Monday, scientists are warning that any further delay in concerted global action will miss the brief, rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable future for humanity. The new report stressed the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks and that governments must work at the local level to reclaim their countries’ natural environments as well as reduce emissions and pollution.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC in a press release announcing the publication of the report. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet.”

The report follows a working group meeting over the last two weeks where scientists examined the situation. They said that the world is already facing multiple climate hazards and over the next two decades even temporarily exceeding 1.5°C warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible.

Increased heatwaves, droughts and floods are already exceeding plants’ and animals’ tolerance thresholds, driving mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals. These weather extremes are occurring simultaneously, causing cascading impacts that are increasingly difficult to manage. They have exposed millions of people to acute food and water insecurity.

Risks for society are constantly increasing now, including risks to infrastructure and low-lying coastal areas such as the Cayman Islands. In the regional assessment, this report shows that for low-lying small island communities the continued degradation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems due to negative human impacts are putting human lives at risk and increasing the probability of species extinction.

New studies highlight an extinction risk of 100% for endemic species within insular biodiversity hotspots, including within the Caribbean.

“Severe coral bleaching, together with declines in coral abundance have been observed in many small islands,” the report states. “Under future climate scenarios some small islands will experience severe coral bleaching on an annual basis before 2040. Above 1.5°C, globally inclusive of small islands, it is projected there will be further loss of 70–90% of reef-building corals, with 99% of corals being lost under warming of 2°C or more above the pre-industrial period.”

Cayman has suffered numerous beaching incidences and is now also contending with stony coral tissue loss disease, the invasive lionfish and a decline in the parrotfish population, as well as beach erosion caused by sea-level rise and poor coastal development decisions. The continued destruction of wetlands is another major threat to the Cayman Islands’ future diversity and resilience.

The IPCC report also highlighted poor planning as a key issue that must be addressed, otherwise the ability of communities to withstand global warming will be undermined.

“Healthy ecosystems are more resilient to climate change and provide life-critical services such as food and clean water,” said IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Hans-Otto Pörtner. “By restoring degraded ecosystems and effectively and equitably conserving 30 to 50 percent of Earth’s land, freshwater and ocean habitats, society can benefit from nature’s capacity to absorb and store carbon, and we can accelerate progress towards sustainable development, but adequate finance and political support are essential.”

Scientists point out that climate change interacts with global trends such as unsustainable use of natural resources, growing urbanization, social inequalities, losses and damages from extreme events and a pandemic, jeopardizing future development.

Some of the worst problems can be avoided by involving everyone in planning, attention to equity and justice, and drawing on indigenous and local knowledge, the scientists found.

However, here in Cayman, the public is still waiting to see amendments to the planning law that would enable Premier Wayne Panton’s stated policy of building climate resilience into the country’s future.

Members of the public in the Cayman Islands are excluded from planning decisions and can only stand by and watch as the planning authorities give permission time and time again for projects that destroy our environment, from the clearing of mangroves to the waiving of coastal setbacks that continue to erode the beaches and degrade the marine environment.

“Climate change is a global challenge that requires local solutions,” the report notes.

To avoid the mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious accelerated action is required, the IPCC experts said, pointing to the need for humanity to adapt to climate change, while making rapid and deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the report notes that progress on adaptation is uneven and there are increasing gaps between action taken and what is needed to deal with the increasing risks.

“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner.