Child sues government over lengthy isolation

(CNS): Eight-year-old primary student Tyler Anglin is suing the government over a breach of his human rights, having been in isolation for over three weeks as a result of continued positive COVID-19 tests, even though he was asymptomatic and health officials could not show he was contagious. In the first case of its kind in the local courts, the boy, through his mother, Dione Anglin, is arguing that his rights and freedoms were threatened by the government and its isolation policy, and that constantly testing him was unlawful and irrational.

The defendants in the suit are the attorney general as the first respondent and the Health Services Authority as the second.

On 26 January, Tyler Anglin had mild COVID symptoms and a lateral flow test showed he was positive. He had a positive PCR test on 28 January, by which time he was asymptomatic but had Ct values of 23.79 (N1), 23.58 (E-SarbecoV) and was directed to isolate at home.

Although he was not unwell, the boy continued to test positive. On 5 February, after another PCR test revealed Ct values of 28.87 (N), 28.96 (ORF1ab) and “Negative” (S), falling in the middle bracket, he sought the discretion of the Public Health Department over his potential release.

Dione Anglin contacted the Flu Hotline the next day, but she was told her son would need to submit to a further test. “No sufficient reason was given explaining that decision,” the document filed with the court outlining the case states. “Requiring the Petitioner to submit to a further test was in breach of his rights.”

On 7 February, the boy had yet another PCR test, which was still positive with Ct values of 26.60 (N), 26.69 (ORF1ab), and “Negative” (S). On 8 February, Public Health again directed the boy to remain in isolation, which his lawyers argue was a breach of his constitutional rights.

By this time he had been in isolation for almost two weeks without any symptoms. Later that day Dione Anglin wrote an email to Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez and requested the reason why Tyler had not been released, as the PCR tests can only identify the presence of viral RNA in the sample and does not indicate the presence of infectious virus.

She pointed out that PCR tests can show positive results for twelve weeks but the test cannot determine whether an individual is infectious.

But the MOH responded that release for individuals in isolation was only applicable when they had completed the isolation period, are asymptomatic for at least 23 hours and the Ct value is 32 or over, and said the required Ct value was not met on Tyler’s tests.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez also said that while Public Health was aware of international guidelines, “from the beginning of the Pandemic, we have been taking our own decision on the particularities of the Cayman Islands, this approach will continue”.

“No reason was given as to why further isolation was required despite the Petitioner being in the middle bracket of the Policy,” the suit states, adding that this was a breach of natural justice.

At that point, the family sought the help of a lawyer, who on 11 February requested that the boy be released from isolation. But on 14 February, Public Health still refused to release him until he took another PCR test. On 17 February, when the petition was filed with the court, Tyler was still in isolation.

The lawyers argue he has suffered both mental and physical harm as a result of taking the PCR tests.

“The weight of the evidence demonstrates that the majority of individuals who have contracted COVID-19 pose no more than a minor risk of transmitting the virus to others after 7 days when they are asymptomatic… It was therefore not justifiable for the Second Respondent to decide to continue to direct the Petitioner to isolate after the 2nd February 2022, after the Petitioner had completed 7 days isolation and was asymptomatic.

“The risk that he posed to others in the community, if any, did not justify his continued detention and the consequential contravention of his human rights,” the petition states.

The lawyers argue that the tests Tyler took could not distinguish whether or not he was contagious, which was acknowledged by Dr Williams-Rodriguez.

“The PCR test regularly returns a positive test for individuals who are non-contagious or recovered. This effect can last for more than 100 days,” the lawyers state on Tyler’s behalf, adding that the additional tests were not justifiable as a condition of release “because of the likelihood of a meaningless result”.

“The Decisions and the Policy place insufficient weight on the fact that COVID-19 is present and prevalent in the community with approximately one in twenty people in the Cayman Islands carrying the virus at the date of the Petition. There is the obvious likelihood that, when contagious, those individuals will pass the virus to others. In those circumstances, the Decisions and the Policy result in disproportionate and unjustifiable contraventions of the Petitioner’s rights,” the suit states.

“The Decisions and the Policy placed insufficient weight on the fact that a large majority of the Cayman Islands population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The petition states that vaccinated people are unlikely to suffer serious symptoms, if any, if they become infected and are far less likely to transmit it to others. “The decisions to continue to direct that the Petitioner isolate, particularly after the contagious period had passed, resulted in unjustifiable contraventions of the Petitioner’s rights.”

The suit argues that the PHD’s decisions about his case were not lawful, rational or proportionate and were therefore unlawful under the Bill of Rights. However, the case has wider implications for everyone caught up in the isolation issue since some families were locked down for even longer than Tyler Anglin even though they were not sick and very unlikely to be contagious.

This case has not yet been placed before a judge but is likely to attract considerable public attention.