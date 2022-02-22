Cement driver caught clearing truck in Barkers

Cement dumped onto mangroves in Barkers

(CNS): Local mangrove activists recently came across a cement truck clearing its mixer in the mangroves at Bakers after delivering its load to a nearby development site. Although only a small amount of cement was dumped, it has turned to concrete and killed several mangroves in the area, which the activists reported to the Department of Environment.

The driver has since been warned, and the DoE has stressed that no amount of cement should ever be released into the natural environment.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that this was a first offence and appeared to be a genuine mistake, but she urged the construction sector to make sure all of their drivers know the law.

“We strongly encourage everyone in the development and construction industries, in particular, to ensure training is given to employees at all levels to prevent incidents such as these from continuing to occur,” she told CNS following our inquiries about the incident.

The truck had been spotted by a member of the Mangrove Rangers, who was in Barkers when he saw the driver appearing to be dumping concrete. He videoed the truck and sent the footage and details of what he saw to the DoE. The ranger returned to the site a few days later and documented the results, which showed the hardened concrete among the lawfully protected mangroves.

The DoE told CNS that it had investigated the report and an enforcement officer had spoken with the driver. He learned that the driver had been directed to rinse his trough across from the construction site by a worker where he had delivered the cement.

As a result, the enforcement officer spoke to both parties and warned them that this was against the law and all construction waste, including cement, must be disposed of in the appropriate manner.

The DoE said that when contacted about the incident, the concrete company said the standard policy was to clean trucks within the business compound. Since both individuals appeared genuinely unaware of the infraction and it was a first offence for this particular concrete company, the DoE said that a stern warning was issued to all parties with the clear intention to prosecute should a second offence occur.

“We generally choose to give warnings when it is a party’s first offence and we believe it’s an honest mistake and the impact is minimal, whether it is for poaching or any other infraction under the National Conservation Act,” Ebanks-Petrie explained, as the goal is to encourage compliance.

She said that in this case the mangroves were damaged, but thankfully the impact was minimal, as it was a small amount of concrete residue on the roadside and away from any dense vegetation.

“That said, a second or a worse initial offence will absolutely warrant prosecution,” she said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to be aware of the law, particularly around the activities of their respective industries, and most importantly, to ensure every member of their staff is trained appropriately in both the legal and best practices.”

Ebanks-Petrie added, “One of the challenges we continually face is that many times operators on the ground are simply not fully trained to ensure inappropriate decisions such as this are mitigated.”

The DoE believes that the appropriate action was taken in this instance, though the Mangrove Rangers said they were concerned that dumping even a small amount of concrete on the mangroves has a significant impact.