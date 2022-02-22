Cement driver caught clearing truck in Barkers
(CNS): Local mangrove activists recently came across a cement truck clearing its mixer in the mangroves at Bakers after delivering its load to a nearby development site. Although only a small amount of cement was dumped, it has turned to concrete and killed several mangroves in the area, which the activists reported to the Department of Environment.
The driver has since been warned, and the DoE has stressed that no amount of cement should ever be released into the natural environment.
DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that this was a first offence and appeared to be a genuine mistake, but she urged the construction sector to make sure all of their drivers know the law.
“We strongly encourage everyone in the development and construction industries, in particular, to ensure training is given to employees at all levels to prevent incidents such as these from continuing to occur,” she told CNS following our inquiries about the incident.
The truck had been spotted by a member of the Mangrove Rangers, who was in Barkers when he saw the driver appearing to be dumping concrete. He videoed the truck and sent the footage and details of what he saw to the DoE. The ranger returned to the site a few days later and documented the results, which showed the hardened concrete among the lawfully protected mangroves.
The DoE told CNS that it had investigated the report and an enforcement officer had spoken with the driver. He learned that the driver had been directed to rinse his trough across from the construction site by a worker where he had delivered the cement.
As a result, the enforcement officer spoke to both parties and warned them that this was against the law and all construction waste, including cement, must be disposed of in the appropriate manner.
The DoE said that when contacted about the incident, the concrete company said the standard policy was to clean trucks within the business compound. Since both individuals appeared genuinely unaware of the infraction and it was a first offence for this particular concrete company, the DoE said that a stern warning was issued to all parties with the clear intention to prosecute should a second offence occur.
“We generally choose to give warnings when it is a party’s first offence and we believe it’s an honest mistake and the impact is minimal, whether it is for poaching or any other infraction under the National Conservation Act,” Ebanks-Petrie explained, as the goal is to encourage compliance.
She said that in this case the mangroves were damaged, but thankfully the impact was minimal, as it was a small amount of concrete residue on the roadside and away from any dense vegetation.
“That said, a second or a worse initial offence will absolutely warrant prosecution,” she said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to be aware of the law, particularly around the activities of their respective industries, and most importantly, to ensure every member of their staff is trained appropriately in both the legal and best practices.”
Ebanks-Petrie added, “One of the challenges we continually face is that many times operators on the ground are simply not fully trained to ensure inappropriate decisions such as this are mitigated.”
The DoE believes that the appropriate action was taken in this instance, though the Mangrove Rangers said they were concerned that dumping even a small amount of concrete on the mangroves has a significant impact.
See video footage below supplied by the Mangrove Rangers:
I’ve never had a speeding ticket so I will be sure to ask the police for a stern warning if I am ever caught going 80 mph in a school zone. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.
Lack of enforcement is exactly why people ignore so many laws and do as they please. If we want things to change all laws need to be enforced 24/7/365 without exception.
‘We believe it’s an honest mistake’. Yeh cos I have often driven into barkers thinking I was in a cement processing area. Cayman has gone woke.
Yeah, Skylar made a mistake too.
WTF, seriously WTF. There needs to be ZERO Tolerance for this.
How many companies provide cement in the Cayman Islands?
Do they train their staff? If there was a $10,000 fine to the company for a “1st offense” and loss of the vehicle on the 2nd there would be no 1st offenses.
SMH
hope he is prosecuted to the full extent. disgusting piece of trash.
Mistake, my foot – same type that spits out in the open and throws rubbish on the ground….No respect for the environment nor mankind.
Warned?!?!? That should set an example to look after our environment !
Must be Dart’s fault…
“DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that this was a first offence and appeared to be a genuine mistake, but she urged the construction sector to make sure all of their drivers know the law”.
That statement right there tells me that it was some big time company. If it was some little startup, the book would have been thrown at them!!
That’s no excuse Gina!! Why aren’t you taking these people to court???!! Unequal application of the law.
So, ignorance of the law IS an excuse? Good to know!
It doesn’t matter if it’s a first infraction or a third. It should be a fined infraction or you set precedent to just give people a slap on the wrist for destroying the only earth we have. Not to mention construction companies should be aware of all regulations which means someone should be fined for not telling everyone the protocol, both the cement company and the construction company.
People have been dumping garbage again as well! Two big separate piles of garbage! Disgusting lazy people!
No prosecution. Of course not. Because that would be too easy, wouldn’t it.
Never mind that you would have to be a class one, grade a, premier league moron not to realise the illegality and stupidity of dumping concrete in mangrove. This idiot is clearly too stupid to be driving a cement truck and needs to lose his job. The company should be fined CI$250,000. Any second offence, and that amount should be multiplied by 10 with jail time for the directors.
‘An honest mistake.” = Laws in Cayman are ‘suggestions.’
Simply how this country works.
What does the judge say, “Ignorance of the law is no excuse!” DOE should be pressing charges so this is taken seriously. At the very least the company should be charged as their employees should be trained to know that is illegal.
Warned?!
I don’t know anyone would be surprise or even Alarm about this these people who have come here Do not give damn about this place. Please confirm his nationality CNS.
Aww. He got warned. Shame shame.
FINE THEM!!!
Not knowing the law is NO excuse to break it.
NO WARNINGS!
THIS is your warning. Penalize the owners of the trucks. That will make sure the drivers know the laws.
Bad
“honest mistake”? What complete BS. Why the hell is the DoE making excuses for these people? Incredible.
Gina Ebanks-Petrie keeps pulling our punches, and has never been prepared to do what’s necessary to protect our environment. We’ve never read about punitive fines that might actually change these noxious behaviours. DoE needs new leadership. A cement truck driver knows exactly what they are hauling. They know they are hauling cement. They know what happens to cement when it’s poured out, and dries. Everybody understands this. Having driven the truck there, we know they know exactly where they are. They follow their master’s orders. There’s no excuse to NOT write the ticket, fine the truck owner, and/or suspend their TB&L. It doesn’t matter who they are, or the catch and intervention record of that driver.
A mistake 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Nice one Gina.
The driver was warned? What kind of friggin joke is that?
PROSECUTE NOW