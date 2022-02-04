CBC invests $3M in high-tech cargo scanner

CBC high tech scanner scans a container

CBC high tech scanner

(CNS): Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has acquired a new high-tech cargo scanner to improve security and the service’s ability to intercept contraband and undeclared items entering the country in containers. Government has paid US$3.1 million for the machine which officials said combines high-energy x-ray imaging with integrated equipment identification for inspecting cargo containers for a host of unwelcome goods, from nuclear and hazardous material to drugs and guns.

On average more than 20,500 containers, ranging in size from 20 feet to over 45 feet, come into Cayman every year, making the monitoring of contraband and undeclared imports a challenge. The new non-intrusive cargo scanner uses low-dose radiation, which allows it to be installed without shield walls or containment structures of any kind.

Senior CBC Deputy Bruce Smith explained that the scanner uses advanced screening technology that can anticipate and detect potential threats quickly and safely. “This helps us to facilitate the legitimate flow of cargo entering the country while also ensuring that our officers can carry out their duties in a safe manner,” he said.

Past experience has demonstrated that non-intrusive screening of containers entering the Islands is successful at detecting undeclared goods and various contraband.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said it will enhance CBC’s law enforcement capabilities and support interdiction efforts to reduce the illicit importation of drugs, firearms, and other weapons. “It is a critical component of our overall border control strategy and is complemented by tactical physical inspections and intelligence-led risk management activities,” he added.

CBC officers have undergone a full operators training course to bolster the effectiveness of the system, which was supplied by the American defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company Leidos. This followed a procurement process for the multi-million dollar kit, which was budgeted during the previous administration but has been welcomed by the PACT Government.

Border Control Minister Chris Saunders said the government considers border security a high priority and will take all necessary measures to keep the Islands safe.

“As a government, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that the Cayman Islands remains one of the safest places in the world to live, work and vacation,” he said. “This project is certainly an important part of our overall strategy to achieve this objective.”



