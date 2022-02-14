Cayman’s COVID caseload remains high

(CNS): As of Friday morning, there were still around 5,500 people in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, as another week of staff shortages plagued both the business community and public services. According to Public Health officials, on Friday evening there were 13 people admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, nine of whom were unvaccinated, including one new admission. The latest positive PCR test results showed that at least 230 people were found to be positive over Wednesday and Thursday, though those results have yet to be confirmed.

Around the world, numbers are falling and many governments have begun to reduce restrictions and mask mandates, but at present Cayman is continuing under relatively strict measures that do not seem to have prevented widespread community transmission.

However, the very high vaccination rate is certainly preventing many people from severe illness and has protected the health services from being overwhelmed, as has been the case in so many other countries.

Cayman’s double dose vaccination rate is very high, with 93% of the population aged over twelve having had two doses. Booster take-up, however, remains relatively low, with just 34% of those aged 12 and over having had three shots. Government is said to be commencing a campaign shortly to increase the number of people who have three doses.

The general vaccine clinic remains open at 131 Center, MacLendon Drive (behind Foster’s Airport) offering all first, second and booster doses to everyone over 12. Children under twelve only have access to the vaccine if they have pre-existing medical conditions or are living with vulnerable people. Those are being administered by nurses by appointment at special weekend clinics.