Cayman’s COVID caseload remains high
(CNS): As of Friday morning, there were still around 5,500 people in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, as another week of staff shortages plagued both the business community and public services. According to Public Health officials, on Friday evening there were 13 people admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, nine of whom were unvaccinated, including one new admission. The latest positive PCR test results showed that at least 230 people were found to be positive over Wednesday and Thursday, though those results have yet to be confirmed.
Around the world, numbers are falling and many governments have begun to reduce restrictions and mask mandates, but at present Cayman is continuing under relatively strict measures that do not seem to have prevented widespread community transmission.
However, the very high vaccination rate is certainly preventing many people from severe illness and has protected the health services from being overwhelmed, as has been the case in so many other countries.
Cayman’s double dose vaccination rate is very high, with 93% of the population aged over twelve having had two doses. Booster take-up, however, remains relatively low, with just 34% of those aged 12 and over having had three shots. Government is said to be commencing a campaign shortly to increase the number of people who have three doses.
The general vaccine clinic remains open at 131 Center, MacLendon Drive (behind Foster’s Airport) offering all first, second and booster doses to everyone over 12. Children under twelve only have access to the vaccine if they have pre-existing medical conditions or are living with vulnerable people. Those are being administered by nurses by appointment at special weekend clinics.
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
if symptomatic, isolate till asympotmatic.
nothing more to be said.
cayman non-sensical restrictions have not and will never achieve anything.
The whole thing is stupid really. CIG locked all the people down, destroyed lives and they still could not stop the inevitable.
Worldmeters shows 17,687 cases and 8,553 recovered, leaving 9,118 active, and 16 deceased. With 66,970 population, that’s 13.6% of the population reporting as an active “reported” case as of Feb 10. We don’t know how many are unreported in addition to that.
Source: https://docs.google.com/viewer?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gov.ky%2Fcontent%2Fpublished%2Fapi%2Fv1.1%2Fassets%2FCONT15BC71B12B984F7693E776884A4B243E%2Fnative%3Fcb%3D_cache_5d50%26channelToken%3D4085fcf4c9bf3af4583d286a36c001b3
Great, we may finally have achieved high vaccination statistics, but those stats are also paired with a personal decaying vaccination efficacy story. Many of our booster third doses began in October 2021 and we are already 4 months from that. By fifth month (March), CDC has published that booster efficacy can drop to around 30% Our confidence level should fizzle in realtime at the same pace as this information, factoring community virus level (world record levels), adherence (defiance) to public health regs, and our own dynamic state of immunity/health preparedness. Will HSA allow 4th doses at 4 months, and if so, on what date does that commence? HSA and CMO should not be surprised that responsible community members want to know.
Efficacy against infection wanes (because of diminishing circulating antibodies) but protection against severe disease is preserved (through B and T Cell memory, which takes a few days to kick in, which is why the vast majority of boosted are getting initially infected but not getting severely ill).
Just published in The Lancet:
https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1493241738768445441
“Compared to the unvaccinated, effectiveness… a third dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer vaccine) was: 90% (88−92) against symptomatic COVID-19 not requiring hospital admission, and 97% (95−98) against COVID-19-related hospital admissions among all adults aged ≥18 years.”
It is unacceptable and a human rights violation at this point for the CIG to keep so many locked up and isolated. It is time to stop all the mandates like in the UK. Mask wearing is pointless and not doing anything. Time to free the kids from having to wear them all day. It is disgusting how much these kids have been victimized in all of this.
You are out of touch with current reality. All those reporting a weak positive above 32 are allowed to exit on application online. For most people, that’s around day 7. I reject that anyone has a human right to infect other people while they are actively contagious – it’s the opposite – the wider public has right not to have to encounter people that are infected and should be at home isolating.
Only a fool would report a positive LFT.
It’s a good idea if you travel. You get a certified positive travel letter to expedite international border crossings, and you are even allowed to exit on day 7 with a low positive above 32. You can also get a Labour Law sick note for your employer and claim more than 2 days paid sick leave. Or you can continue to lie, cheat, or get fired, I guess. That doesn’t seem like good advice.
0.006% of the population hospitalized with Covid, not necessarily because of Covid. Also, before you ask, no, the 9 unvaccinated don’t count, that’s on them.
So?
In grown-up land, 14% of the labour force in paid isolation is not normal production strength and a significant drag on GDP. It has a big impact on everything, which is why we should be LFTing voluntarily and keeping our coworkers from getting sick, just like minimum courtesies we might extend during a normal cold/flu season. If there were a reliable test to screen out asymptomatic spreaders of seasonal colds and flus for just $4-5 a test, you better believe serious businesses would be doing that too.