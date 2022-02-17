Cayman appears to have passed COVID peak

(CNS): Public Health officials have reported a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, based on the figures in the situational report released last night reflecting the numbers as of Friday. This data suggests we have passed the infection peak, with just 979 officially reported cases last week, a drop of more than 700 from the previous week, though 2,000 fewer PCR tests were conducted. Officials also reported another death attributed to COVID but did not say when this patient died, explaining that “additional, retrospective information was gathered and verified against previously held records”. The overall tally is now 17.

Between 6 and 12 February, there was a decline in patients admitted to the two main hospitals, the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands, compared to the previous week. In total 21 people were in the hospital last week, four of whom were in intensive care on ventilators, compared to 26 the week before.

For the first time in four weeks, less than 1,000 positive tests for COVID-19 were registered during the seven-day period covered by the latest report, and the official daily case rate has fallen to 140. However, another 139 cases were reported on Monday, 14 February, suggesting the spread is still significant.

The government has failed to report detailed figures of active cases for more than one week, though this is the main impact on the business community.

With the requirement for people to lock down for at least seven days after a positive test still in place, many believe that the number of cases could be much higher than the official tally reflects. There is significant anecdotal evidence that the general public has become increasingly less compliant and is no longer reporting home test positives and instead managing their own isolation, if they are doing this at all.

However, it is evident that the Omicron variant, which remains the main cause of the current and continued widespread community transmission, is considerably less virulent than other strains. Those infected with this variant who are vaccinated and have no comorbidity concerns are suffering short-lived and very mild symptoms, if any.

The arrival of 2,000 paediatric vials today from the UK should also alleviate further concerns about the community spread. While vulnerable children have already had access to the vaccine, now all kids over five can be vaccinated. This will give some parents peace of mind but will also see government come under pressure to ease the social gathering restrictions, rescind mask mandates in schools and further reduce isolation and testing requirements.

Cayman’s vaccination rate is high, with 84% of the population having had at least one shot, as at the end of last week, and 93% of the over 12s having had two doses. But the booster programme remains sluggish, with only 35% of the eligible population having received a third dose.

With the ongoing pressures on Public Health regarding the testing regime, the Health Services Authority has extended the lateral flow test (LFT) online platform to the Sister Islands, allowing people across all three islands to book and pay for tests via the HSA website.

“The new online booking system provides a more streamlined approach to our COVID-19 testing service by creating greater efficiency in the registration process,” said Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown.

LFT tests for travel, including travel to the Sister Islands, and other purposes are CI$25/US $30 per person, per test. Certified Lateral Flow testing is available at the COVID-19 clinic located at 131 Maclendon Drin Grand Cayman, the Aston Rutty Centre in Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman Clinic.

PCR tests to confirm a positive LFT for residents are still free of charge.