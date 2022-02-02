Burglars make off with safe after home invasion

(CNS): Two masked men made off with a safe from a house in South Sound, following a home invasion Tuesday afternoon. The homeowner, who lives on Anne Bonny Crescent, interrupted the burglars as they were prying out the bolted-down home safe with a crowbar. The homeowner was forced into another room and locked in. The assailants then took the safe, which contained documents and other personal items, and left in a black sedan.

Police said the victim was uninjured during the ordeal, which happened at around 3pm in the usually quiet residential neighbourhood.

One of the assailants was described as tall, of medium build, with a dark complexion, and a t-shirt covering his face. The man who carried the crowbar man also had a dark complexion but was short, of slim build.

Detectives in charge of the investigation are appealing for information from the public that may assist with locating the suspects and the stolen properties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or to the website.