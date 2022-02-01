Brac power company says it won’t run out of fuel

Atlantic Muse

(CNS): With multiple cases of COVID-19 preventing a tanker from unloading its fuel destined for the Sister Islands, the local electricity provider, Cayman Brac Power and Light Company has posted a notice on its social media pages reassuring customers that it has enough diesel to last another eleven days on the Brac and four weeks on Little Cayman.

The Atlantic Muse has been stuck offshore of Cayman Brac for more than a week with some 3,500 barrels of fuel waiting to be offloaded.

But almost all of the crew is infected with the coronavirus and Port Authority staff on the island are also off work due to COVID-19, so getting those barrels from ship to shore has proved difficult.

CBPL said it had plans in place in case the tanker could still not offload later this week