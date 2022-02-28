Authorities issue details on sanctioned Russians
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Financial Reporting Authority have issued notices to the financial services sector. These are based on directions from the UK Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and outline the latest sanctions imposed by the UK on individual wealthy Russian oligarchs.
The list includes President Vladimir Putin, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as well as various Russian banks and institutions. The move is part of the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
The latest notices outline what financial firms here must do if they maintain any accounts or hold any funds or economic resources for the people and entities named.
Corporate service providers, lawyers and others working with any person or entity on the list must freeze accounts or other assets, refrain from dealing with the funds or assets or making them available, and report any findings and information relating to the assets to the Financial Reporting Authority. Firms here are reminded that it is a criminal offence not to comply with the sanctions requirements.
On Monday, the Financial Reporting Authority, issued an additional Financial Sanctions Notice based on another update to the list by the UK adding three more banks. The FRA has also published all of the details of the sanction orders issued this month against Russia on its website here.
CNS has asked the authorities a number of questions about the Russian business that Cayman may be involved in but has had no response. Given the privacy laws, there is no way for the press or public in Cayman to see the extent of assets registered here that relate to Russian individuals or entities that have been sanctioned, including Putin, Lavrov or any of the other well known Russians, such as the owner of Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich, who has not yet been sanctioned but is believed to be in the firing line.
While it is understood that wealthy Russians could hold a considerable amount of real estate in the Cayman Islands, the figures are not available since many of them are owned by offshore companies. It is not clear whether these sanctions enable the seizure of the mega-yachts flying a Cayman flag that are owned by Russian oligarchs who are on the sanctions list.
Meanwhile, more than a week ago and before the invasion, because of concerns about corruption the UK scrapped its “golden visa” system that allows wealthy foreigners a fast track to live in the UK, which many Russians had used.
It is not clear if any Russians have taken advantage of Cayman’s Global Citizen Programme or its permanent residency through independent means, and if so, if any of them will be revoked as a result of the current circumstances.
Pretty bad look when all these yachts get seized and they are proudly flying our Cayman flag….
Ukraine 🇺🇦
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IRB86UfEV8w
How about a little emergency legislation authorising the immediate termination of the Certificate of Registry of any Cayman Islands flagged vessel beneficially owned by a national of a country upon which international sanctions have been imposed by the USA and EU as a result of invading another country?
Better yet, let’s use history and facts and examine the history of every imperialist country. Where shall we start?
Other jurisdictions are removing Russian vodka and other products from retail outlets as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We should do that as well.
Try reading factual news sometime. It’s fun.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2022/02/26/vodka-russia-most-vodka-brands-u-s-arent-russian/6952976001/
“But the most popular vodkas in the U.S. — including Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito’s, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia. They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S.”
“Stoli vodka, which is made in Latvia (which is a NATO member country) is owned by a company in Luxembourg that is controlled by Yuri Shefler, a Russian-born billionaire who left Russia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.”
We don’t sell Russian vodka here.
It’s really the most idiotic idea, like “freedom fries” years ago when US tried to punish France for something, I don’t remember what. Most of Russian sounding Vodka not made in Russia and not even owned by Russians. Just like this political situation – it’s so multilayered that nothing is black or white anymore, if you are smart enough to realize it.
It’s really the most idiotic idea, like “freedom fries” years ago when US tried to punish France for something, I don’t remember what. Most of Russian sounding Vodka not made in Russia and not even owned by Russians. Just like this political situation – it’s so multilayered that nothing is black or white anymore, if you are smart enough to realize it.
Which Vodkas are Russian? It’s certainly none which are sold here. The names may sound Russian, but Smirnoff and Stolichnaya are produced in NATO countries.
We should ask which vodkas are actually sold here that are produced in Russia. Unfortunately, Russian Standard isn’t available here, and the other “Russian sounding” brands aren’t produced in Russia at all.
Can we burn some Nikes instead?