Another lux condo project threatens SS wetlands

Location of proposed development, the South Sound Collection

(CNS): A high-end condo project in South Sound is the latest proposed development that poses a further threat to the area’s drainage basin and more fragmentation of the seasonally flooded, primary habitat mangrove forest there. A new application to be heard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday is facing objections from neighbours about plans for a road while local activists have also noted that the application completely ignores a dyke running through the parcel, all in the absence of the much-needed stormwater management plan.

The application by SIX5 Investments and developers Dhown Homes Ltd, the owners of Parcel 21 Block 126, includes 22 apartments, two pools and a gym. It is known as the South Sound Collection, which, according to the promotional website, is a “stunning collection of residences in South Sound” that appears to be different from the actual application.

Planning permission was given to Sunhil Dhown’s Indu Apartments for a similar proposal on this site more than three years ago in January 2019, but that project was not advanced.

This current proposal would fragment the South Sound drainage wetland, further reducing its ecological capacity as a storage and catchment basin for the surrounding area, according to the Department of Environment’s submissions on behalf of the National Conservation Council.

The DoE is aware that this land has already been cleared for development. and despite the loss of wetlands and the increased flood problems that its constant removal is causing, the department “strongly recommended that a stormwater management plan be developed” to ensure runoff is handled on-site.

“It is also recommended that the existing mature vegetation be retained to the greatest extent possible and incorporated into the landscaping scheme,” the DoE said. “Native vegetation is best suited for the habitat conditions of the Cayman Islands resulting in vegetation that requires less maintenance which makes it a very cost-effective choice.”

The department also urged the CPA to require that the vegetation on the small parcel on the seaward side of the road is not cleared, as the beach there is already eroded.

Meanwhile, the local environmental activist group, Sustainable Cayman, recently wrote to planning about this project, raising concerns about the lack of a stormwater management plan for the South Sound Basin and how it will impact the function of the dyke on the parcel.

“The subject dyke road is part of the overall proposal from Sustainable Cayman to retain a walking/cycle nature trail along the dyke should this ever be land that could be set aside for public purpose,” the activists note in an email to government officials.

They also raise the issue of an access problem following the subdivision of the land with multiple rights of ways, “something that probably needs a holistic review and approach to resolve”.

One private objector raises this very issue and has requested an appearance at the hearing on Wednesday. The neighbouring landowner has said that the applicant has not contacted them regarding any potential development on their land.

Among other concerns. the objector writes, “The access road called ‘new private access road’ and ‘new 30 ft private road’ on the plans is an easement on my land, being Parcel 21B125; and the applicant has not contacted me with respect to the construction of a road or any arrangements for developments on my land.”

With the historic planning permission in place for an apartment complex, it is highly unlikely that the application will be refused, despite the protections that are offered to all species of mangrove, as planning permission still takes precedent over the conservation of wetlands on private land.

The request for an additional eight bedrooms is unlikely to cause the project to be refused, and while the access issues might raise some complications, planning is more than likely going to approve the project.

Despite the concerns about development in this area and the promise of a new approach to it under the PACT administration, so far the Central Planning Authority has shown no inclination to follow the government’s sustainable development agenda.