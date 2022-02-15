Airport seeks consultants for private terminal plan

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is looking for consultants to undertake an outline business case (OBC) to update the master plan for all three of its airports, with a focus on a new general aviation terminal at Owen Roberts International. Having spent around $120 million on the redevelopment of the main airport and airfield in George Town over the last few years, government is now looking at upgrading the terminal for private jets.

According to the Request for Proposals on the Central Procurement Office website, the OBC is the first step in assessing how that can be done.

From the impact of COVID-19 and climate change to the increase in the cost of flying, the future of air travel still remains uncertain. But government is hoping to claw back the country’s lost tourism business over the coming years and to once again surpass the record level of visitors the country was experiencing in 2019 before the pandemic struck, when the new airport was already suffering capacity issues at certain times.

The post-pandemic tourism policy of the PACT Government is to attract high net worth individuals. According to the Strategic Outline Case from the tourism ministry, which forms the basis for seeking the business case, the general aviation terminal is “old and outdated and is not a good representation of the island from a luxury brand perspective”.

According to the bid documents, the OBC is required to develop a master plan that will provide a framework to guide future decisions about Owen Roberts International Airport, Charles Kirkconnell International Airport and the Little Cayman Airport. It will also advise on the best solution for the general terminal by identifying the ideal location and how to pay for it so the tourism ministry can enhance the high net worth passenger experience and provide adequate parking and storage facilities for private planes.

The plan will “provide the CIAA the context in which to make decisions, address new initiatives, and explore opportunities that will facilitate the long-range development” of the three airports for at least 20 years. It will also provide an analysis of air service traffic growth, the nature and mix of this traffic, airport facility requirements, necessary infrastructure, location of airport services, land appropriation requirements, an updated land use plan, neighbouring land uses, aids to navigation, ground transportation access, environmental issues, and noise and its effect on the community.

“Importantly, the Airports Master Plan will provide a detailed financial management plan for all future capital improvements and program initiatives. Public consultation and outreach will be required, using the best approaches to gather public input and support,” according to the strategic plan supporting the RFP.

At this stage, there is no mention of how much a new general aviation terminal would cost and it will be up to the consultants to figure that out and how it can be funded, whether through a public-private partnership, from the airport’s own revenue or directly from the public purse.

Over the last few years, the cost of the airport project has caused both controversy and concern over the costs and poor project management, given that the total cost of the terminal project alone was at least $20 million over budget and more than a year late.

CNS has contacted the tourism minister for comment on the need for a new general aviation facility and we are awaiting a response.