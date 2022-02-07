Airport reinstates drop-off and pick-up kerbside access

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The controversial ban on allowing private drivers to drop off and pick up passengers at the kerb outside the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) has been overturned. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has said that from next Monday, 14 February, private vehicles will once again be allowed access for this purpose. But officials said that all vehicles entering the approach road to the ORIA terminal will be subject to security screening at the checkpoint booth before they will be allowed to approach the terminals.

In August last year, the CIAA revealed that only authorised public transportation and tour operators would be permitted to drop off or pick up passengers directly in front of the main terminal because of security measures, which caused a public outcry.

Since then the tourism ministry, the airport, disability organisations and the governor’s office have been in discussions over how ORIA can meet international security requirements in a cost-effective way and still allow people to drop off and pick up their friends and family outside the terminals.

“We understand that these changes to vehicular traffic flows entering and exiting ORIA impacted our customers, but our goal has always been to ensure a safe and secure environment while maintaining a positive customer experience,” said Chief Airport Security Officer Chad Yates. “With kerbside access now being reinstated, we have implemented new screening measures, such as security screening of unvetted, public vehicles, to help protect the traveling and general public, and will remain vigilant that kerbside use is conducted in a timely manner.”

Commenting on the new system, Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, who had committed to finding a way to allow private cars access to the kerb, said he was pleased the authority had reinstated and remained in compliance with international security requirements.

“Travelling is time-sensitive and people need and expect a fast, efficient and convenient way to drop off or pick up travellers,” he said. “This is a win-win solution that keeps safety as the top priority and delivers a better experience for the public.”

Airport customers can still use the drop-off zone in the Short-Term parking lot, located just before reaching the Airport Security Checkpoint Booth, which has been allocated for departing and arriving passengers. Parking in that zone is free for up to five minutes. After that, however, standard parking rates of $2 per hour apply.