Activists urge voters to lobby MPs over LC resort
(CNS): The decision by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB) to hear and grant an application dealing with only part of a controversial resort project in Little Cayman “flies in the face of environmental, social and economic responsibility”, local activists have said.
Amplify Cayman, a group of concerned citizens, described the decision as “salami slicing” because the development has a contentious over-water bungalow component that is still to be decided.
The Little Cayman District Committee of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands is also urging people to contact their MPs. Posting on social media, it said the Marine Park belongs to all of Cayman, not just one developer.
Since Cabinet has not yet heard that coastal works application, there is a window of opportunity for people to lobby their representatives about this unprecedented and unsustainable proposal, the committee said.
“If you do not wish for Cabinet to give away or sell part of a National Marine Park that belongs to all of the people of the Cayman Islands for the enrichment of a private developer, make your feelings known to your MP, minister, or member of Cabinet,” the LC branch of the Trust stated.
While the DCB had no problem approving the land component of the project, the Department of Environment has raised multiple concerns about it, including the decision to hear just one part of the project. DoE experts have already urged the government to refuse the necessary coastal works licence, describing the idea of over-water bungalows in a marine park as “fundamentally unacceptable”.
In an open letter sent to MPs, the media and posted across social media, Amplify Cayman raised a number of issues about the decision of the Sister Islands board to hear this application, as well as the catalogue of issues presented by the proposed development.
The developers have stated that the economic viability of the project depends on the overwater bungalows. Therefore, Amplify said, they had “great difficulty understanding why this segment of the application” was heard by the board in isolation given the obvious interdependence.
In its technical report, the DoE has laid out all of the reasons why the coastal works licence should be refused. This is the first application in Cayman seeking permission from the government, from a single developer for a one-off fee, to profit from the crown, namely publicly-owned seabed in a marine protected zone, an issue that has never been discussed.
In addition to that obvious and extremely contentious issue, there are an array of environmental problems with the project in relation to building hotel rooms over the water.
The DoE advice to refuse the project and develop a policy on over-water development was passed to Cabinet several months ago, but no decision has yet been made. CNS contacted the premier regarding the project and how the application is being handled, but his office explained he was unable to comment as the costal works application has not yet been before the Cabinet.
Nevertheless, the decision to approve the landside of the project appears to be yet another decision in a line of many over the last few months under the planning ministry that directly conflict with the stated PACT policies and Panton’s Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, which has responsibility for the Department of Environment.
In its open letter, Amplify Cayman sets out the continued and growing concerns across the Cayman community that, despite claims by the authorities that they are concerned about over-development, climate change and environmental conservation, there is little evidence of any action to address it.
One of the first steps in addressing climate action is to preserve nature. “Considering such a project in 2022 in such a zone seems completely out of touch with the reality of climate change,” the activists stated, noting their concerns about the failure to consult the public on this significant proposed project.
“Not only has public input been restricted as ‘interested parties’ on the land-based aspect of the project, but the DoE’s ‘expert advice’ on the matter is blatantly being disregarded,” they wrote.
Referring to the Cayman Islands Environmental Charter and the Bill of Rights, Amplify said the decision “shreds the spirit” of the Constitution, and called for a review and update of planning policies and for MPs to bring the general question of over-water Marine Reserve development to Parliament for debate.
“The dismissal of expert advice and public concern, the obvious disregard for negative environmental and socio-economic impacts, and the apparent direct conflict with the 2001 Environment Charter, our Constitutional Bill of Rights, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and internationally recognized best practice for Climate Action, make this project and the DPB decision unjustifiable,” the activists said, as they urged the community to make their feelings known.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
“While the DCB had no problem approving the land component of the project..”
Where can I see the documentation of this approval?
This.
MPs, please change the planning laws so that anyone can object to, lets say, tourism developments over a certain size. At some point a proposal is large enough that it becomes a national development issue.
It Is. At Kingston Bite. So in the Marine Reserve/Park. Bobo, if you’re in LC just go over there with the DoE marine parks app on your phone and confirm for yourself.
Yep, our Marine Parks and National Parks are now fully open to developers.
Barkers is next.
Developers rule completely here.
The politicians and their families are lining their pockets.
Sorry to say, it is time for direct rule to save Caymanians from themselves and please don’t say I am being racist.
Da de change unna woted fuh !!!
Change de marine park into an amusement park
Change de no-covid in Cayman to 7300 in quarantine
Change out ALT on de board to another developer on de board
Change de no-debt situation into borrowing $500 million
and on and on …
Yea, we felling the real ‘progressive’ moves now.
WTF are you talking about? There was NO change in the representation or MP’s for Cayman Brac & Little Cayman.
PACT’s version of Sustainable Development is to sustain development anywhere, all the time and at any cost. While the huge windfall from property sales rolls is anyone surprised by their doublespeak?
There was a huge ourpouring from the Little Cayman community, and many other supporters, urging Cabinet to deny the Coastal Works Application when the original overwater bungalows planning permit was filed. Hopefully that unamimous community semtiment will be remembered and taken into account if and when it comes before them.
So doesn’t Grand Cayman have wooden docks/piers all over the place? We have private piers like what is planned for this project already in Little Cayman, but just because it to do with developing the sister islands its a major issue?? I don’t see how this will affect the eco system.. sorry, if anything it will make more safe habits for them. Look at the Seychelles islands. They have them all over the world!
11.51am Do you not know the difference between a private pier and an overwater bungalow rented out to tourists?.Please see your doctor.
Why the hell are we allowing private developments in a National Marine Reserve?
Have we completely lost it in the Cayman Islands?
Are National Marine Reserves now open to private developers?
They should be open to poachers too if that’s the case!
Why would anyone think this is a good idea? It’s not like Little Cayman needs a gimmick to make it more popular. Shame on Mr. Bodden, of all those involved he should appreciate it the most as he spent many days fishing there as a young man.
Peppercorn Investments is owned by bankruptcy-fleeing (former) billionaire Bill Maines (Endicott Interconnect/Huron), Matthew Wight, and Naul Bodden. These applicants don’t deserve to retain any anonymity in persisting with these noxious ambitions.
Amplify Cayman should be drilling into the Endicott Interconnect/Huron’s business/environmental track record of dumping 80,000 gallons a day of leachate waste into the Susquehanna River. Bill Maines was overseeing that operation after being given Caymanian Status by Cabinet Grant in 2012 under then Premier Bush.
https://wnbf.com/endicott-residents-are-told-leachate-release-into-river-is-safe/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2012/11/30/first-la-approved-cabinet-statuses-granted/
Bankruptcy with 5000 creditors, and the end of a 101 year family dynasty:
https://lawstreetmedia.com/news/agriculture/maines-paper-food-service-files-for-bankruptcy-amid-acqusition-lawsuits/
And the nonsense just keeps flowing 😠
About time these projects and people behind tbem are are publicized. Thank you! Destruction of these Islands needs to stop and those long time ole families ‘born and bred’ Caymanians should be ashamed of yourselves.
Cayman loves fleeing billionaires!
Can somebody confirm for me that this development is planned to be in the National Marine Park?
I had originally thought that the development was outside of the National Marine Park.
Yes! We need to take a stand against this. Go to your MP, MAKE them listen to you, WE are the voters, our voices MATTER!
This is definitely where Central Government needs to intervene and DIRECT its Development Board to rescind the approval. It also needs to deny the application for the application for the marine park destruction.
Forget about who these Developers are and to whom they are related or who they voted for. Do it for Cayman!
Mr. Premier time for you to step up to the plate now and do something about the platform you ran on. If not its then time for you to step OUT!!!
Nike!
10:44 am Cabinet does not direct the DCB or the CPA. If some is aggrieved by a decision of the DCB or the CPA, their recourse is to appeal to the Planning Appeals Tribunal. You may not like Cayman’s laws, but they do need to be followed. And if you don’t like the laws, don’t blame the Boards or the Planning Department – lobby your MPs to change the legislation.
10.44am Yet it has been quoted in the press that Cabinet will need to approve the over water bungalows.
Yea I’ll write to my local MP David Wight, I’m sure he’ll get right on that for us….
He might. Can’t know until you write him.
When will be enough for these developers?? Are they not satisfied with the work they have done in fundamentally gentrifying and capitalizing on Caymanian shorelines?
Once this gets approved there will be more clamouring to get their piece and our Marine Park protections will be worth as much as Mac’s apologies.
And please, spare me the disingenuous claim that overwater bungalos will be a benefit to the environment, so convenient that you stand to make millions off of exploitation of the Marine Park AND you can do a better job of maintaining the wildlife than God.
It’s ridiculous, and these SAME people have been calling the shots for the last two decades. Get out of the way of a sustainable and equitable future for Caymanians, your “vision” does not mean anything other than your own personal enrichment.