Activists clean-up West Bay turtle nesting beach

Turtle Beach after the clean-up (photo courtesy of Plastic Free Cayman)

(CNS): A group of 40 volunteers cleaned up around 336 pounds of garbage, most of it plastic, from an important turtle nesting beach in West Bay last weekend. The clean-up at Turtle Beach, just off of Sand Hole Road, is an annual event for Plastic Free Cayman before the turtle nesting season begins.

With climate change progressing, nesting season occurs earlier than in the past, with some nests appearing as early as March. Turtle Beach is an important turtle monitoring site, so the clean-up of marine debris, including microplastics, ensures a safer stretch of beach for healthy nesting.

“Turtle beach, although unknown to many, is such an important beach to protect,” said clean-up coordinator Sophie McBride. “At the end of Sand Hole Road, this coastline is a notable area for turtle nesting. It was inspiring to see 40 volunteers out there early on a Sunday morning, the majority of which were students.”

Many of the volunteers came from Protect Our Future, Plastic Free Cayman, CHHS Leo Club, representatives from Jeep345, as well as other members of the community.

Regular volunteer, videographer and founder of Nauti Nomad, Jon Schutte, was there to document the clean-up and help educate the community on the need to refuse single-use plastic and make sustainable lifestyle choices, and the importance of community clean-up events.

The volunteers are still pressing the government to introduce the long-awaited single-use plastic ban on certain items, such as plastic bags and take-out containers, which was originally planned to come into effect in January 2021. While COVID-19 was blamed for stalling the legislation, the current administration has committed to introducing the ban this year. But so far there is no sign of the necessary legislation.

In the meantime, Plastic Free Cayman members said they are always open to suggested locations and community input for future clean-ups.