Active COVID-19 cases fall to under 1,600
(CNS): The spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the Cayman Islands appears to be decreasing significantly and the number of people now isolating as a result of a positive test dropped to around 1,580 as of Sunday morning. However, according to the latest figures released by the Public Health Department, the number of people in hospital over the weekend increased to 14 patients from just nine on Friday morning. Ten of them are unvaccinated.
Despite the increase in hospitalisations, the overall daily figures are continuing to fall. Fewer than 300 new cases of the virus were reported to Public Health between 16 and 20 February, including 14 cases on the Sister Islands.
