2021 deficit expected to be CI$10 million

(CNS): The government is now expecting its spending gap for 2021 to be around CI$5 million less than it had predicted during the recent budget presentations. The public sector year-end figures are expected to be released shortly, but in the meantime, Finance Minister Chris Saunders has revealed that the deficit is more likely to be around CI$10 million, despite the increase in government spending last year as a result of the pandemic and Tropical Storm Grace.

Announcing the preliminary figures at the press briefing on Thursday, Saunders said it was “pretty good”, given that the previous pre-election forecast for 2021 had been a deficit in the region of CI$90 million.

Saunders also revealed that 2022 had also got off to a good start, as the preliminary figures for January this year show a surplus of CI$169 million. However, the government collects a significant amount of its operating revenue in January each year, especially from the financial sector. Saunders said the government had taken in some CI$238 million in the first month of the year.

Nevertheless, according to the current budget, the government has forecast a deficit around $15.8 million for the Entire Public Sector for 2022. But while forecasting what the government expects to spend and earn is not an exact science, the track record for government predictions has not been solid.

The Office of the Auditor General has raised concerns in the past about the consistent inaccuracies in budget predictions, which undermines its ability to properly plan public spending throughout the year.