2000+ released from isolation under new rules

(CNS): Public Health has estimated that there are now around 4,000 people in isolation as a result of an officially recorded positive COVID-19 result after new guidelines allowing those with CT levels of 32 or above to be released from quarantine. Given that the last active case number released by the Public Health Department was over 6,000 and international websites were recording well over 7,000 cases here at the weekend, around 2,000 people appear to have been released over the last few days.

The PHD said that there are currently 5,336 active cases logged in the Public Health database but recent guidelines have allowed people with a CT level higher than 32 to release themselves based on vaccination status and time spent in isolation.

Over the past 15 days there have been around 4,000 new positive cases, and Public Health said that this figure is a good approximation for the number of people in isolation, given the issues that cause significant lags in the database.

Officials said that going forward, the number of new positives will be used as the more reliable representation and reported daily, with the caveat that the number will be lower as many individuals clear the virus in under 15 days.

According to the latest test results, between Friday and Sunday, 4-6 February, another 535 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including seven people on the Sister Islands.

The daily tally of positive cases still appears to be dropping from the recent highs of around 400 and the isolation numbers also appear to be falling, indicating a decline in the negative impact of the pandemic, and in particular its devastating effect on staffing levels throughout the business community and the public sector. As a result, there are hopes the situation will begin to improve in the coming days and weeks.

Hospital figures have not been released for over a week but there has been no indication of a surge of patients admitted due to COVID-19.