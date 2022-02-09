2000+ released from isolation under new rules
(CNS): Public Health has estimated that there are now around 4,000 people in isolation as a result of an officially recorded positive COVID-19 result after new guidelines allowing those with CT levels of 32 or above to be released from quarantine. Given that the last active case number released by the Public Health Department was over 6,000 and international websites were recording well over 7,000 cases here at the weekend, around 2,000 people appear to have been released over the last few days.
The PHD said that there are currently 5,336 active cases logged in the Public Health database but recent guidelines have allowed people with a CT level higher than 32 to release themselves based on vaccination status and time spent in isolation.
Over the past 15 days there have been around 4,000 new positive cases, and Public Health said that this figure is a good approximation for the number of people in isolation, given the issues that cause significant lags in the database.
Officials said that going forward, the number of new positives will be used as the more reliable representation and reported daily, with the caveat that the number will be lower as many individuals clear the virus in under 15 days.
According to the latest test results, between Friday and Sunday, 4-6 February, another 535 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including seven people on the Sister Islands.
The daily tally of positive cases still appears to be dropping from the recent highs of around 400 and the isolation numbers also appear to be falling, indicating a decline in the negative impact of the pandemic, and in particular its devastating effect on staffing levels throughout the business community and the public sector. As a result, there are hopes the situation will begin to improve in the coming days and weeks.
Hospital figures have not been released for over a week but there has been no indication of a surge of patients admitted due to COVID-19.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Oh well, my traffic-free commute to and from work was good while it lasted.
UK likely joining Denmark and Sweden. Cayman needs to follow suit, and save mitigation strategies for a time when we might need it, say going into next winter. (Masks optional indoors at grocery stores, no Day 2, 5 and 7 LFT arrival tests).
“Boris Johnson will unveil plan to scrap ALL Covid laws including self-isolation in just day”
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/17596761/boris-johnson-will-unveil-plan-to-scrap-all-covid-laws/
Time to end all testing and rules. The UK has ended passenger locator forms, pre deparure and arrival tets, and announced now that every single restriction/self isolation if positive etc. is to be scrapped. Time we followed suit – if you are triple jabbed and healthy, COVID is no longer a threat with the weakness of Omicron and its sub variants. There is no way the government can justify these ridiculous rules anymore.
PACT is afraid of it’s own shadow.
I’m vaccinated and boosted with multiple comorbidities. I’ve complied with all the mask mandates, lockdowns, etc. I support anyone who chooses to self-isolate and avoid the draconian measures of this government. Living in a free society has the price of reduced safety versus authoritarian rule.
the longer this covid nonsense goes on….the less likely people will follow medical/scientific advice for next pandemic.
Yes! Agreed. We are not in public health emergency now.
End all COVID regulations now. Save them to when we might actually need them again, say, if a new wave of a more concerning variant emerges in the fall.
Come on cayman, scrap everything and declare victory.
Thankfully, these more reasonable exit parameters were put into effect for over a week ago. PCR turnaround was same day for us. HSA’s COVID positive recovery travel certificate has already proven useful on a subsequent G7 border crossing, avoiding a strict 3-4 day quarantine that would have otherwise been necessary for turnaround on their domestic negative PCR entry test. I’d say that’s freedom in these times. Thanks HSA.
I’m vaccinated, but I sincerely hope that anyone forced to endure extended lockup based on vaccination status files a lawsuit and receives punitive damages. There is not a single shred of scientific evidence to use as a basis to discriminate between vaccinated and unvaccinated. If anything, what we are seeing is a negative efficacy in the vaccinated cohort where infection is concerned. There needs to be serious penalties imposed on those who have implemented this unscientific and purely discriminatory policy.
Can someone explain to me what all this quarantining is meant to achieve? Given the virus is now endemic in the Cayman community, what purpose does quarantine serve, beyond untold economic, social and mental harm?
Powers that be have economic interests in the mandated testing / hotel lock up etc.
Oppression of the people is an important first step when trying to exert power.
International websites were reporting the numbers HSA provided them.
Last week they were only informed of new cases, not new recovered or active cases. So they just added the new cases to the active cases.
A visitor might look at the international site and see that with 7365 active cases we are too dangerous a place to risk a visit.
Lets get this reporting in order!
No way we’ll be reporting. Two consecutive negative LFT’s and off we go. Life goes on.
Another point, there are many not reporting lateral flow tests, because they cannot afford to isolate, or they do not want to. Everyone knows this. We really do need to move on
We really need to move on, as the UK announced today to remove quarantine and testing requirements. 7,000 in isolation last week, and FIFTEEN in hospital, and hardly any serious issues. This needs to have people manage like the flu, if you are sick, stay home (as most people do), if not, get on. Scrap the testing on arrival (2 days etc), and allow vaccinated people into the Islands. This will allow the tourism product to recover quicker. And why the hell do we still have out door gathering restrictions, let alone in door. Come on people, lets move on
Hoping it soon better much better
Are these recent guidelines that have allowed so many people to be released from quarantine based on updated scientific data? What CT levels allow for the transmission of the virus and has the science around those numbers changed in recent times?