2,000 doses of kids vaccines coming from UK
(CNS): Public health is about to roll out a vaccination programme for all kids aged between five and twelve as the UK has given the green light to begin inoculating children here. In a statement from his office issued Monday, Governor Martyn Roper said the paediatric shots are expected to arrive on Thursday after the UK “heard our pleas for Cayman to be allowed to move ahead with vaccinating our 5-11 year olds as quickly as we could”.
The governor also urged people to get the booster shot given that less than 30% of the population has had a third dose and the virus continues spreading across the community.
The Public Health Department has already begun vaccinating vulnerable children and rolled out an appointment-only clinic, held bi-weekly and administered by nurses at the hospital. No details have been given about how the shot will be given to all children in this age group.
“The UK has given us permission to proceed in advance of this wider rollout in the UK,” Roper said. “The Health Services Authority will be issuing a vaccination schedule for this age group shortly. Children will need two shots at least 8 weeks apart. As we increasingly learn to live with COVID, the capacity to roll out vaccines to 5-11s will be another important tool we have to protect our community.”
But he added it was vitally important to increases the uptake of the booster shot significantly.
“Our booster rate is low at only around 30% of the eligible population, well below that achieved in the UK. We know from irrefutable evidence that the booster provides essential protection as immunity wanes over time after two doses,” he said.
There was some indication last week that the number of people testing positive for the virus on a daily basis was starting to fall, which the governor said he welcomed.
“Our high vaccination take-up is saving precious lives in Cayman,” he said. “Our death rate remains very low on any global comparison and sadly it is overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are getting seriously ill. Please get your booster if you are eligible. It is the best way we know to protect yourself, your family/friends and the wider community,” Roper added.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
There is NO justification for this when the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation of the UK does not support this.
One has to question the sanity of those in the Ministry of Health who promote vaccines for any children without obesity and/or serious comorbidities. Put simply: It’s child abuse.
Why?
Sad.
Vaccines are being cancelled for children world wide. The vaccines have been causing clots, heart problems, death, for a 99.7% recovery rate of a coronavirus like the common cold (common colds are coronaviruses, too).
Why is Cayman hanging on, Big Pharma?
No way! Unlike the other standard childhood vaccines, I will NOT be injecting my young kids with this. Not an anti-vaxxer – I’m triples jabbed and my kids have had all other childhood vaccines on the standard schedule.
Why would I put them through this when we know that a) COVID is MILD for kids; and b) the effectiveness wears off. Is there going to be another campaign in 6 more months to inject the kids again? Forget it!
will make zero difference to community transmission.
it’s a first world luxury for our ‘poor litlle rich kids’
There is absolutely no justifiable reason to vaccinate non-vulnerable 5-12 year olds. None. Plus I’m not an anti-vaxxer before anyone says anything. Terrible cow-towing by Roper to certain questionable out of date UK viewpoints. Roper is turning into an ever-increasing disappointment.
Wonderful news
Insanity.
Send them back with Roper.