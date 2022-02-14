2,000 doses of kids vaccines coming from UK

(CNS): Public health is about to roll out a vaccination programme for all kids aged between five and twelve as the UK has given the green light to begin inoculating children here. In a statement from his office issued Monday, Governor Martyn Roper said the paediatric shots are expected to arrive on Thursday after the UK “heard our pleas for Cayman to be allowed to move ahead with vaccinating our 5-11 year olds as quickly as we could”.

The governor also urged people to get the booster shot given that less than 30% of the population has had a third dose and the virus continues spreading across the community.

The Public Health Department has already begun vaccinating vulnerable children and rolled out an appointment-only clinic, held bi-weekly and administered by nurses at the hospital. No details have been given about how the shot will be given to all children in this age group.

“The UK has given us permission to proceed in advance of this wider rollout in the UK,” Roper said. “The Health Services Authority will be issuing a vaccination schedule for this age group shortly. Children will need two shots at least 8 weeks apart. As we increasingly learn to live with COVID, the capacity to roll out vaccines to 5-11s will be another important tool we have to protect our community.”

But he added it was vitally important to increases the uptake of the booster shot significantly.

“Our booster rate is low at only around 30% of the eligible population, well below that achieved in the UK. We know from irrefutable evidence that the booster provides essential protection as immunity wanes over time after two doses,” he said.

There was some indication last week that the number of people testing positive for the virus on a daily basis was starting to fall, which the governor said he welcomed.

“Our high vaccination take-up is saving precious lives in Cayman,” he said. “Our death rate remains very low on any global comparison and sadly it is overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are getting seriously ill. Please get your booster if you are eligible. It is the best way we know to protect yourself, your family/friends and the wider community,” Roper added.