Red Cross calls for re-focus on child protection

(CNS): The ‘Protection Starts Here’ multi-agency child abuse prevention project is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the Red Cross is launching a year-long campaign revisiting the gains made over the last decade in child safeguarding. But it will also be highlighting key gaps in protections that remain on a national level and mobilising the community to act as well as calling for more momentum in the area of safeguarding children.

Those involved in child protection are keen to see the issue move forward this year, including compulsory training for all those who interact with children and setting specific standards,. According to the Multi-Agency’s most recent statistics, child safeguarding referrals are increasing and at the end of 2020, there were 1,146 referrals over 110 more than the year before.

The launch of the new campaign begins this evening, 6:30pm, Thursday, 10 February, with an interactive zoom presentation that will be live-streamed on the RC Facebook page or on the CNS Facebook page.