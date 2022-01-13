West Bay men accused of importing ganja

Cayman Islands Coast Guard (file photo)

(CNS): Two men, aged 33 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing and importing ganja after they were intercepted by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) early Wednesday morning in local waters.

The coastguard stopped the vessel while on patrol at around 1am and, with the help of the police helicopter, they recovered a package containing ganja. No other details on the size of the package were revealed and both men remain in custody, police said.