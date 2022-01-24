Virus still spreading fast as new rules rolled out

(CNS): Following the implementation of new rules relating to the phased border reopening and protocols designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community, government has now relaxed quarantine times and is allowing children to take the vaccine status of their parents. A new testing regime for travel to the Sister Islands has also been introduced.

Figures released Friday by Public Health revealed that there were another 371 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 last Wednesday and another 408 on Thursday. Eighteen of the 779 new cases were in the Sister Islands. Estimates suggest that around 6% of the population across all three islands is confirmed positive at present.

However, there are still anecdotal reports of people who are avoiding the system and continuing to work and move in the community, regardless of their status, suggesting that the level of positive cases is far greater than the official numbers reflect.

While Omicron is undoubtedly far more contagious than any other strain of this coronavirus to date, at last week’s press briefing Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton described the symptoms as much more like a cold or flu.

Nevertheless, the virus still poses a threat to the elderly and those with serious health conditions. As of Friday morning, officials confirmed there were 17 people in hospital, three of whom were new admissions, while three people had been discharged.