Two promoted to fill top civil service positions

Erica Ebanks

Melissa Rivas

(CNS): Two Caymanian women already working in the Department of Community Rehabilitation (DCR) have been promoted within the department to take the two most senior positions. Melissa Rivas is now acting DCR director and Erica Ebanks is the acting deputy director, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

The DCR is responsible for providing reports, risk assessments, intervention programmes, quality supervision, and the rehabilitation of offenders in the community and institutions as mandated by the courts and Conditional Release Board.

Working in partnership with various agencies, it also coordinates the rehabilitation of offenders while reducing the occurrence of re-offending, provides victim support services, and protects the wider public and community.

Prior to her current appointment, Rivas served as the senior probation officer (SPO) for DCR Specialised Services, where she was responsible for leading the implementation of that new departmental team, which merged two existing teams, namely Domestic Violence and Mental Health Offender Management.

The merger also led to the formation of the Intensive Supervision Team. Before that she served as the acting deputy director until her appointment to the position of SPO in 2019.

Rivas graduated from the University of North Florida, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English, minoring in Sociology and History. Before attending graduate school at the Florida Metropolitan University, she interned with Family Resource Centre, and the then Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture and was a data collector for the Gender Socialisation, Violence, and School Research Project.

An honours graduate with a Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree, while studying she also certified as a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate. As a case manager, she gained a wealth of experience combining theoretical and practical knowledge in supporting public and victim safety. She also successfully established the first probation officer post for Domestic Violence Intervention Services, which is a specialised service.

Erica Ebanks received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology, with a minor in Criminal Justice, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology. During this time, she worked as an intern in DCR on summer vacations, joining full-time in September 2011 as a probation officer graduate and eight months later moved into the position of Probation Officer.

Ebanks has worked across different areas within the department, including the General Court Team, the Specialised Services Team including Drug Court, and the Through and After-care team. She was promoted to Senior Probation Officer in March 2017.

“These appointments highlight our continued commitment to nurturing homegrown talent,” said Home Affairs Acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks. “I look forward to working with Acting Director Rivas and Acting Deputy Director Ebanks to further the policies of the ministry and support our wider community.”