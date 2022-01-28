Two prison officers in court over drug smuggling

HMP Northward

(CNS): One prison officer is awaiting sentence and a second has been charged as police wrap up two separate investigations into ganja smuggling at HMP Northward. Rudolph Rambaran (39), a Jamaican officer who resides in West Bay, was arrested in June last year after he was caught with ganja as he arrived at work. He has pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced in March.

Arnold Cabrera-Diaz (40), who resides in Bodden Town, was arrested a month later. He has now also been charged following allegations he was smuggling drugs in his shoes.

He appeared in court Tuesday but has yet to answer the charges. Both officers are suspended from duty but remain on bail.

Rambaran has admitted one count of smuggling and two counts of possession of ganja in relation to his arrest on the morning of 9 June as he arrived at the men’s jail for his shift. Police were called to HMP Northward after the prison director reported that two packets of drugs had been found on a prison officer.

His colleague was arrested on 15 July and has now been charged with two counts of smuggling, two counts of possession of ganja, two counts of possession of ganja with intent to supply, one count of breach of trust by a public officer, and one count of giving a false address. He appeared in court this week. His next court appearance has been set for 22 February.

Cabrera-Diaz was allegedly caught trying to bring in 11 ounces of ganja into the prison in his shoes. A search of his home revealed further quantities of the drug.

Police have not said whether or not the two men were working together.