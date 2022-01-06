Two men victims of homophobic attack

(CNS): One man is recovering from a broken nose and another from various non-life-threatening injuries after they were the victims of a homophobic attack in the parking lot at The Strand entertainment complex on the West Bay Road during the early morning hours on Monday. Police said the assault happened around 2:20am on 3 January.

Two men in a car at the location were approached by two other men, who made homophobic remarks towards them before kicking and punching them repeatedly. Emergency services attended the location and the victims were taken to hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

“Although the investigation is still in the early stages, initial reports suggest that the men were assaulted due to their sexual orientation,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Barrow, who is overseeing the investigation.

“This type of violence is inexcusable and has no place in our community. We are working with urgency to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice, and we appeal for anyone with any information to come forward,” he added.

Cayman does not have specific hate crime legislation but if a person was convicted of assault where the attack was based on the victim’s sexual orientation, this would be seen as aggravating circumstances.

While such crimes are not common in Cayman, they are not unheard of, though victims have generally been very reluctant to come forward to report such attacks. How the RCIPS handles this particular case could have a significant impact on whether future victims of such violence come forward and report them.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.