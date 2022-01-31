Traffic cops say excessive speeding continues

Photo from RCIPS social media

(CNS): Drivers in Cayman are still causing a major headache for the traffic police, especially in the Eastern Districts, after another targeted operation by the RCIPS found drivers doing double the speed limit even in 50mph zones. Between 14 and 24 January, police were out in East End and North Side as a result of complaints by residents in the district of rogue road users. During two weekend operations, police stopped 69 drivers for speeding, including two for travelling at more than twice the speed limit.

Three drivers were also arrested for DUI and another ten people were prosecuted for various other offences, such as careless driving, excessive tint, driving without being qualified, driving with expired registration and driving with no insurance.

“These targeted operations will continue going forward as part of our overall strategy to reduce unsafe driving behaviour across the islands,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “As the numbers show, there are many motorists who continue to speed and drive dangerously in these areas. They should be warned that our officers are out and will prosecute them if they are caught breaking the law.”

Inspector Dwayne Jones from the traffic unit said the speed limit is higher in several areas in the Eastern Districts than in other parts of the island.

“That still does not give drivers licence to exceed it excessively,” he said. “It is also important for persons to remember that there are several residential areas in East End and North Side and speed limits do change from time to time. Therefore, motorists should ensure they are paying attention to speed limit signs and obeying them. Doing so is for your own safety and the safety of everyone who lives in, works in and visits the area.”

The targeted operations continue in the future.