Tide gauges fitted to measure sea levels and activity

(CNS): Four tide gauge stations have been installed across all three Cayman Islands to collect data on tidal activity and sea levels. The gauges have been installed at Gun Bay Public Dock in East End, the Royal Watler Cruise Terminal in George Town, the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac and at Bloody Bay Dock in Little Cayman. They have been funded by the UK government and will help to improve the accuracy of tidal predictions and measure sea level rise.

Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, explained the importance of the equipment in shaping future policy in the face of rising and changing seas.

“The global sea level record from tide gauges is an important indicator of the evolution and impact of climate change,” he said. “The data collected locally from these gauges will provide significant information to the Cayman Islands Government that will inform our risk mitigation measures as we build a resilient infrastructure for our islands.”

The public is urged not to touch or tamper with the gauges, which have two sensors. One is a “float” in a tube that goes up and down with the water level, while the other is a radar gauge measuring height of the water from the sensor. The gauge will be surveyed into the local land datum to enable understanding of its precise location (latitude, longitude and height).

The collected data from the tide gauges will be used to measure sea level change over time to understand climate change impact as well as the impact on tides during extreme weather events such as high/low barometric pressure and storm surges as well as the influence of tides on coastal ecosystems.

The information will be used to improve vessel navigation for transit and safe port entry, port operations the improvement of links between vertical reference frames and reduction of seabed mapping data to define datum.

“Investments such as these are very valuable and important for improving our way of life,” said Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the minister for lands. “I strongly urge members of our community not to tamper with these tide gauges and risk invalidating potential data which will support the prosperity of our Islands. The data provided by the tide gauges will not only improve navigational safety but feed into a great understanding of tides within the wider Caribbean region.”

The Department of Lands and Survey has also advised their intent to provide the data into the International Oceanographic Commissions Global Sea Level Observing System, which supports a wide range of data use and feeds into the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (ICG/CARIBE-EWS).