‘Sir Alden’ gets top royal gong in NY Honours List
(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin, the MP for Red Bay, has been given the top royal gong in the Queen’s New Year Honours List. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Sir Alden is only the second recipient of a knighthood in the Cayman Islands, given for his personal services to the people.
Governor Martyn Roper said it was an outstanding personal achievement for McLaughlin, whom he described as one of the most important and impactful political leaders in Cayman over the last 21 years. Roper said he hoped people could put politics aside and celebrate the achievement.
“It is a significant moment for our islands,” he said. “This historic award is only the second ever knighthood to a Caymanian since the first in the 1990s. It is a strong signal of the respect in which Cayman is held and a visible demonstration of the progress Cayman has made as a vibrant democracy with strong good governance foundations.”
Roper said the award reflected McLaughlin’s distinguished parliamentary and ministerial career, adding that he had ushered in a “period of stability, economic growth and sound financial management” when he became premier.
As well as making important contributions to Cayman’s constitutional development, he “led a step change in Cayman’s representation on the global stage, including robust support for Cayman’s highly successful and dynamic financial services industry”.
Roper also said he was the pivotal figure in leading Cayman’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Premier Wayne Panton issued a statement immediately after the announcement on New Year’s Eve, congratulating his once close friend and now political opponent.
“This is a day of celebration and great pride for all Caymanians as a son of our soil has been bestowed one of the highest honours in becoming only the second Caymanian to be knighted nearly 28 years after the late Sir Vassel Johnson received his knighthood in 1994,” he said.
“Sir Alden has dedicated the majority of his professional life to public service. He first entered representational politics by successfully standing for election in 2000, which effectively brought a blossoming career as a partner in a local law firm to an end.”
Paying tribute to his career, Panton said he was the architect of the Cayman Islands’ modern constitution and as premier, Sir Alden had “sought to build a strong, productive and mutually respectful relationship between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom, and few can argue that his representation of the Cayman Islands on the international stage was undertaken with anything but dignity, diplomacy and tact”.
The premier said McLaughlin’s second administration was defined by the COVID pandemic and the important decisions he made to close the borders, institute lockdowns, adopt a policy of COVID-19 eradication and launch a national vaccination campaign.
Panton also congratulated the other recipients in the 2022 Honours List, who have all made outstanding contributions to the country. “The recognition of their commitment and dedication in their various fields which has benefited our country should be celebrated and they should know they have our collective sense of gratitude,” he said.
Lucille Seymour and Sharon Smith both received MBEs while Natalie Coleman received a BEM. The governor also awarded 44 Certificate and Badge of Honour awards for outstanding service to the community, many of which were recognized for their work during the pandemic.
See statements by the premier and the governor (with list of recipients) in the CNS Library.
Category: Local News
A knighthood in this day and age is a pile of bullshit anyway. How long do you think Alden would last dressed in chain mail armor, in the Middle Eastern heat, riding on a horse, swinging a broadsword??? It’s sad that the English still worship those noble men who helped Europe plunder the world in the Middle Ages.
Being granted knighthood also does not make you a good person. It wouldn’t be the first time an asshole has had “Sir” before their name and literal pedophiles have had this meaningless medieval title bestowed on them.
A “knight” who gets manicures. What a joke.
It’s Jan 1 not April 1 CNS. Too soon for April fools pranks.
Why?
His proudest moment – the alliance with Big Mac to stay in power?.
Kudos, Sir Alden! Cayman is proud of your achievements. In your last battle for the good of the people of the Cayman Islands, like a true knight you stood in shining armour against the onslaught of Covid and protected your people valiantly. Thank you. Panton and his PACT Clown Car are also highly worthy of recognition of their rank: Panton and his fellow clowns have been benighted for quite a while. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Does the Queen bestow a Royal BoBo award?
From the same House doubling down on Prince Andrew not sweating.
We were literally blacklisted. For, among other things,(still unaddressed) political corruption. Environmental considerations and protections were set aside and he tried to suggest his corrupt government coalition had been cleanly elected with a voter mandate to destroy a Mission Blue Hope Spot to build a cruise pier for which his cabal still can’t demonstrate a need. Actively fought against citizens and their civil rights using millions in public cash. No formal investigations into any of these puzzling motivations. Failed to complete schools, vocational school, addiction and mental health facilities. Instead we are left with a deeply entrenched legacy of systemic CIG opaqueness and obstruction we are still trying to unwind. He even promised to retire and didn’t!
Well done Sir!
Its great to see contributions recognized!
A national embarrassment that this man is the best we can offer
Congrats Sir Alden. Such an honour is usually accompanied by an investiture at Buckingham Palace – top hat and tails recommended, if you find a hat to fit.
This is outstanding a very proud day for Cayman and all who live here.
I agree with the Governor let’s put politics aside and start the New Year with a celebration of Sir Alden’s award.
I am so happy to see many junior civil servants and public servants being awarded Cert Hons. For too long staff in the trenches are overlooked.
Congrats to all Recipients!
OMG, Sir McKeeva Bush waiting in the wings??!!