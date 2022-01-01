‘Sir Alden’ gets top royal gong in NY Honours List

Former Premier Alden McLaughlin, now Sir Alden, with Prince Charles

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin, the MP for Red Bay, has been given the top royal gong in the Queen’s New Year Honours List. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Sir Alden is only the second recipient of a knighthood in the Cayman Islands, given for his personal services to the people.

Governor Martyn Roper said it was an outstanding personal achievement for McLaughlin, whom he described as one of the most important and impactful political leaders in Cayman over the last 21 years. Roper said he hoped people could put politics aside and celebrate the achievement.

“It is a significant moment for our islands,” he said. “This historic award is only the second ever knighthood to a Caymanian since the first in the 1990s. It is a strong signal of the respect in which Cayman is held and a visible demonstration of the progress Cayman has made as a vibrant democracy with strong good governance foundations.”

Roper said the award reflected McLaughlin’s distinguished parliamentary and ministerial career, adding that he had ushered in a “period of stability, economic growth and sound financial management” when he became premier.

As well as making important contributions to Cayman’s constitutional development, he “led a step change in Cayman’s representation on the global stage, including robust support for Cayman’s highly successful and dynamic financial services industry”.

Roper also said he was the pivotal figure in leading Cayman’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Premier Wayne Panton issued a statement immediately after the announcement on New Year’s Eve, congratulating his once close friend and now political opponent.

“This is a day of celebration and great pride for all Caymanians as a son of our soil has been bestowed one of the highest honours in becoming only the second Caymanian to be knighted nearly 28 years after the late Sir Vassel Johnson received his knighthood in 1994,” he said.

“Sir Alden has dedicated the majority of his professional life to public service. He first entered representational politics by successfully standing for election in 2000, which effectively brought a blossoming career as a partner in a local law firm to an end.”

Paying tribute to his career, Panton said he was the architect of the Cayman Islands’ modern constitution and as premier, Sir Alden had “sought to build a strong, productive and mutually respectful relationship between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom, and few can argue that his representation of the Cayman Islands on the international stage was undertaken with anything but dignity, diplomacy and tact”.

The premier said McLaughlin’s second administration was defined by the COVID pandemic and the important decisions he made to close the borders, institute lockdowns, adopt a policy of COVID-19 eradication and launch a national vaccination campaign.

Panton also congratulated the other recipients in the 2022 Honours List, who have all made outstanding contributions to the country. “The recognition of their commitment and dedication in their various fields which has benefited our country should be celebrated and they should know they have our collective sense of gratitude,” he said.

Lucille Seymour and Sharon Smith both received MBEs while Natalie Coleman received a BEM. The governor also awarded 44 Certificate and Badge of Honour awards for outstanding service to the community, many of which were recognized for their work during the pandemic.